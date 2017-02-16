Edgewood Chamber of Commerce monthly meeting, FEBRUARY 16 at at Dough Re Mi Cafe in Edgewood. $10 includes lunch. Open to members and prospective members. For info email director@edgewoodchambernm.com .

Archaeologist Ron Fields lecture FEBRUARY 18, “Native American Games & Their Applicability to Prehistoric / Petroglyphs at Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument,” at 1 p.m. at the Manzano Mountain Arts Building in Mountainair.

Fuzzy Horse Fun Show, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. FEBRUARY 18 at the Edgewood Equestrian Arena. Open horse show to benefit the horse rescue, Walkin N Circles Ranch. Register at wncr.org.

Patrick Brady lecture, “Over-Engineered Antelope, Missing Bones & Other Geologic Mysteries,” FEBRUARY 25 at 1 p.m. at the Manzano Mountain Arts Building in Mountainair.

East Mountain Vineyard Church hosts a Community Bluegrass concert featuring Nu-Blu. Tickets are $15 for adults, children free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m. in Edgewood. For info call 505-363-6625.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, FEBRUARY 25 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Pipeline training for first responders, MARCH 7 at the Moriarty Civic Center at 5:30 p.m. Register online at dgpnm.com.

NM Shamrock Fest, High Desert Pipes and Drums and other events, 11-6 on MARCH 11. For info call 505-715-4189 or 505-768-6020.

Community Writing Contest deadline MARCH 17 for residents of the East Mountains and Estancia Valley. Categories for youth and adults. To learn more, call the Moriarty Library at 505-832-2513 or email communitywritingcontest@gmail.com .

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, MARCH 18 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, APRIL I5 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Authors for Literacy, annual event at the Moriarty Civic Center, sponsored by the Moriarty Community Library and the Read “Write” Adult Literacy Program, APRIL 22. Booth space $10. For info email moriartyauthorsevent@gmail.com.

Health and Safety Fair, APRIL 22 at Estancia High School Gym, from 8-11 a.m., followed by CNMEC annual meeting at 11 a.m. Door prizes.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, MAY 13 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, JUNE 3 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

End of Trail, the World Championship of Cowboy Action Shooting, at SASS Founders Ranch JUNE 15-25.