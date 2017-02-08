Biz Buzz: Trail Rider celebrates 11 years in Tijeras

In 2006, Ashlea and Elton Allen, along with Elton’s brother, Otter, had the opportunity to take over Trail Rider Pizza.

To succeed in their mission, which they describe as a labor of love, they basically ate, slept and breathed Trail Rider Pizza throughout that year, and say they have been receiving stellar reviews. January 2017 marked 11 years in business, and Trail Rider was named “Best Pizza in Albuquerque” by listeners of 94 Rock radio station.

In January 2007, the couple had a son, Jayden, who has grown up at the restaurant with them.

The family has expressed gratitude at being a part of the East Mountain community, where they like to co-sponsor events and help out by offering service whenever and however they can.

Since their time here, the Allens have flourished along with their employees. Trail Rider has been affectionately dubbed by locals the “best smelling trailer in town.” Check it out for yourself by visiting trailriderpizza.com, or in person on Old Route 66 in Tijeras. To contact Trail Rider, call 281-6068.