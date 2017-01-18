Biz Buzz: Unique expands in new Moriarty spot

Unique Enterprises has expanded in Moriarty, moving into one of the corners of the crossroads through town.

General manager Brady Ness said the business is family-owned, by his father, brother, and him. While there are “still some details to add,” Unique has relocated to its new space already.

The move increased the lot space for the dealership substantially and tripled the interior space for the business, which renovated the old laundromat.

“We’re hoping it’ll increase the business by about 50 percent,” Ness said, adding that the increased exposure from N.M. 41, Route 66 in Moriarty and Interstate 40 has already increased foot traffic “quite a bit.” So far the business has not added employees as part of the expansion, but has increased inventory by 10 or 15 percent, he said.

Ness said the dealership has “done really well” and has been in business in Moriarty since 2004. “We try to do our best to hire local people, to buy local and use local people to do jobs for us,” Ness said. “It’s so easy to jump on the internet now and buy stuff you need and not go local, but it would benefit the entire community if people buy stuff here. … As many dollars as we keep in our community the better, it works out for everybody.”

Unique is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. If there are people waiting, Unique will stay open longer, Ness said.

“We’re extremely thankful for all of our customers, especially those who have brought us business,” Ness said. “We do appreciate that greatly.”