Catherine Ann Howe 1951 – 2017

The Lord received into His glory one of his most precious daughters when Catherine Ann Howe passed away unexpectedly Feb. 7, surrounded by her loved ones. Cathy was born Aug. 24, 1951, in Albuquerque. She is survived by her two loving sons, Brian and Jeff Howe, a special daughter-in-law, Robyn Howe, and the two brightest lights of her life, her grandchildren, Malia and Aidan Howe, and a bonus grandchild, Joseph Pearce. She is also survived by her youngest brother, Jimmy Apodaca, many sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous friends who all loved her dearly, including her dearest friend, Trish Hadden, who was like a sister to her. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary, who was the love of her life; her parents, Tony and Adelia Apodaca; and brothers Bob and Tommy Apodaca. Cathy was raised in Albuquerque, graduated from Highland High School and worked at State Farm Insurance for Bob Edwards until her retirement. She volunteered for numerous agencies, including the Barrett House, The Assistance League, and had plans to be a cuddler at Lovelace Hospital. She loved more than anything attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time with her family. Cathy was a superb cook who had a passion for hosting and entertaining which many people were blessed to be a part of. She loved attending the Barn Again Lutheran Church in Cedar Crest, many plays, antiquing, going to craft shows, the ocean, traveling, and playing Bunco with her friends. Cathy truly lived and enjoyed life until the very end and we will all miss her dearly. A service of life and celebration will be held Feb. 23 at Grace Lutheran Church at 7550 Eubank Blvd. NE in Albuquerque at 1 p.m. A private burial will follow.