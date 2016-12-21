East Mountain’s Lady Timberwolves topple ATC

East Mountain’s girls basketball team picked up its third victory of the season last Saturday by toppling the Academy for Technology and the Classics, 42-26.

East Mountain led from start to finish as senior Espie Sanchez sank an early free throw to get the home team on the board. “We played a lot better this game compared to the other ones,” she said.

Aubri Wrye followed with the game’s first field goal and the Lady Timberwolves were off and running.

“Coach said to come out and run them and I think we did a pretty good job of that,” said Wrye, who led the Lady T’Wolves with 10 points. “Once we got going, I mean, we had them.”

Late in the second quarter, Rose Gutierrez knocked down her first of two 3-point shots.

“Everybody was working the ball around, it just so happened that I was the one open,” Gutierrez said. “The real credit goes to the guards who got the ball to me.”

With 30 seconds left in the first half, Sanchez took a pass from Wrye in the paint and banked a layup, giving the Lady T’Wolves a 20-11 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, Gutierrez’ second 3-pointer ignited a 12-1 run that extended East Mountain’s margin to 18 points.

East Mountain’s head coach Hobert “H” Warren played several substitutes the remainder of the game.

“It was a good win for us—we did some things very well,” Warren said. “The starters did their job, everybody was covering, we were consistent, and when we run our set offense it works. But there are some things we still need to work on.”