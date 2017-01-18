East Mtn. girls beat Mountainair after painful loss to Thoreau

East Mountain’s girls basketball team picked up its second consecutive victory over Mountainair last weekend, following a painful loss at home to Thoreau.

“It was a scrappy game,” East Mountain head coach Hobert “H” Warren said about last Saturday’s 60-27 win at Mountainair.

The victory over the Lady Mustangs was a cakewalk compared to the confrontational 37-31 loss the Lady Timberwolves suffered on Jan. 12 against the visiting Thoreau Lady Hawks.

“They totally slapped me in the face and elbowed me a couple of times,” East Mountain senior Ryann Warren said outside the locker room following the game. She also got bumped to the floor more than once.

“I got bit right here!” Espie Sanchez said, pointing to the red marks on her left forearm. “It was a pretty rough game.”

The Lady Timberwolves built an 8-point fourth-quarter lead but failed to score in the game’s final two minutes while Thoreau mounted a 10-0 run to steal the victory. “That last quarter we just threw it away,” coach Warren said. “We didn’t execute and we weren’t mentally tough enough.”

East Mountain had an early 5-point advantage but a meager 22 percent shooting throughout the first half saw the lead dissolve into a 1-point deficit at halftime.

Ryann Warren’s layup at the start of the third quarter immediately gave the lead back to the Lady T’Wolves, and Aubri Wrye’s layup midway through the period capped a 5-0 run to put the home team up 22-17.

Lana Hoover’s jumper made the score 24-19 at the end of the third. Rose Gutierrez nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the arc at the start of the fourth to put East Mountain ahead 27-19.

But Gutierrez admitted that the boisterous crowd—it was “Jam the Gym” night—may have been a little unnerving. “We were pretty hyped and the crowd was so big—we’re not used to that,” she said.

“We just let them get to us and in the fourth quarter we got sloppy,” Sanchez added.

A pair of jump shots by Wrye was all the Timberwolves would score the rest of the game. “As a team, I think we lost our composure,” Wrye said.

The Lady T’Wolves played at Rehoboth Christian in Gallup Tuesday after The Independent went to print.