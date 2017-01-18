Elin M. Nykanen 1938 – 2017

Elin M. Nykanen, 78, of Edgewood, passed from this world Jan. 12 following a sudden illness. She was born to the late Frederick and Thelma (Gilmore) Youngdahl on Aug. 19, 1938, in Attleboro, Mass. She served in the Peace Corps in Nigeria from 1961 to 1963, returning to work in the family manufacturing business until 2011. She married Stanley E. Nykanen Jan. 16, 1965, moving to New Mexico in 1969 and settling on the ranch in Edgewood in 1973. She was a past Matron of OES #33 in Estancia. She loved to sew, knit, crochet and weave. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Youngdahl, husband Stanley and sister-in-law Phyllis Juntenen. Elin is survived by her son, Eric and wife Jayme of Cedar Grove; daughter Aliina of Edgewood, brother-in-law, David and Alice Nykanen; Carl and Sue Nykanen of Michigan; sister-in-law, Ruth Stoves of Nebraska; granddaughters Kayla Summers, and Shelby and Haylee Nykanen; grandson Eric Summers and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her favorite charity, The Shriners Hospital. Memorial to follow at a later date.