George Milton Kayser, Jr. 1931 – 2017

Born May 2, 1931, George Milton Kayser Jr. passed away Jan. 28. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mountainair and a member of the Son Crest Riders Christian Motorcycle Association for many years. George Milton was a veteran who served 12 years in the service of our country; first in the U.S. Navy and then in the Air Force. After working in the field of electronics, George Milton retired and enjoyed the last 20 years creating unique and fascinating motorized vehicles. George Milton had a strong faith in Jesus and we are confident that he is Heaven experiencing sights and delights that we are looking forward to as well. He is survived by his wife Laura of Mountainair; and his five children, James M. of Centerville, Ohio, Cheryl A. of Bly, Ore., David A. of Artesia, Linda G, of Moriarty, and Michael R, of Hagerman; two stepchildren, Kathryn M of Albuquerque, and Hans L II of Rio Rancho; 16 grand-children and 19 great-grandchildren. Also touching George Milton’s life were many friends and acquaintances as a result of 85 years of a good life. George Milton was preceded in death by his parents Ruby and George Kayser, and his brothers Frank and Paul Kayser. A memorial service is set for Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Mountainair, and will be officiated by Brother Tony Reynolds. George Milton was not fond of cut flowers. If you are so inclined, charitable contributions should be made to any Veteran’s organization, heart fund, or Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA) in his name. Final arrangements will be handled by Noblin Funeral home in Belen. Feel free to visit their website noblinfuneralservice.com.