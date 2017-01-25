Imágenes del Pasado

Un retrato tomado en Willard a eso de 1915 mostrando al Sr. Macario Torres, su sobrina, la señora Flora Alderete. El Sr. Macario Torres nació en Tomé en 1854, siendo hijo de Lorenzo Torres y Rita Mirabal, quienes fueron entre los primeros pobladores que establecieron la plaza de Punta de Agua en 1856. Siendo hombre emprendiente y trabajador, el Sr. Torres fue entre los primeros rancheros para adquirir tierras sobre el llano más allá de Willard y para los primeros del Siglo XX se había convertido en uno de los rancheros más eminentes de toda la región con tierras extendidas en El Progreso, Willard, La Ciénega, Punta de Agua, Ewing, y Manzano. Se decía del Sr. Torres que nadie pagada más impuestos que él por las tantas propiedades que tenía a su mando. Siendo hombre generoso, el Sr. Torres tuvo mucho que ver en la construcción de la capilla de Nuestra Señora de los Dolores en Willard, pueblo donde también contruyó el primer hogar, una casa hermosa de dos pisos hecha de madera al estilo americano donde vivía con su familia durante parte del año. Siendo casado con la señora María Alderete, aunque nunca tuvieron su propia familia, si criaron a tres hijos, Francisco Antonio, Sosteno, y María del Refugio. Además, se decía que los Señores Torres fueron padrinos de la mitad de la sierra por su gran popularidad entre la gente. El Sr. Torres falleció en Willard en 1927, siendo sepultado en el camposanto del pueblo. Después de su muerte, la mayoría de las tierras del Sr. Torres se dividieron entre su cuñado, el Sr. Felipe Alderete y su yerno, el Sr. Federico Velásquez. La Sra. Torres falleció en Willard en 1935, siendo sepultada al lado de su esposo en el camposanto del pueblo.

A portrait taken c1915 in Willard showing Mr. Macario Torres and his niece, Mrs. Flora Alderete. Mr. Torres was born in Tomé in 1854, the eldest son of Lorenzo Torres and Rita Mirabal, who were among the first pioneer settlers of Punta de Agua in 1856. A bright and hard-working young man, Mr. Torres was among the first homesteaders of the wide-open country south of Willard, and by the beginning of the 20th Century established himself as one of the prime sheepmen in the county with numerous employees and extensive landholdings in El Progreso, Willard, La Ciénega, Punta de Agua, Ewing, and Manzano. It was said of Mr. Torres that he paid the most property taxes in Torrance County on account of the extent of his landholdings. A generous donor, Mr. Torres played a pivotal role in the construction of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Willard, where he also built one of the first homes, a two-story ranch-style house where he lived with his family during part of the year. He was married to the former Ms. María Alderete, and although they did not have children of their own, they raised two sons and a daughter, Francisco Antonio, Sosteno, and Refugio. Furthermore, due to their immense popularity, it was said that half the people in the mountain communities were their godchildren. Mr. Torres died in Willard in 1927 and is buried in the churchyard there. Following his death, most of Mr. Torres’s lands ended up in the estate of his brother-in-law, Mr. Felipe Alderete and his son-in-law, Mr. Federico Velásquez. Ms. Torres died in Willard in 1935 and is also buried in the churchyard there.

Javier Sanchez is a Torrance County Commissioner, farmer, and owns the Old Mill Restaurant in Estancia with his wife. He provides this bilingual feature to The Independent at no charge.