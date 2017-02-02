Jean Williams 1931 – 2017

Jean Williams, 85, of Moriarty passed from this world on Jan. 28. She was born to the late Donald I. and Mary S. Shirley on Sept. 16, 1931 in Estancia. She married Dan L. Williams Nov. 18, 1950. She and Dan settled on the Williams family ranch east of Moriarty. Jean loved life. She loved getting in the car and driving down the road ready to experience something new. When she was younger she always looked forward to going to Homemakers College in Las Cruces each summer with her best pal Nadine Storm. She loved to sew, she loved to travel within the U.S. and abroad, enjoying her trips to the Soviet Union, Morocco, Portugal, Kenya, New Zealand and Australia, but her true passion was dancing. She taught many people how to dance including square dancing, the waltz, and country and western dancing. Jean was the Magistrate Judge for Torrance County for 25 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Donald Lee Shirley. Jean is survived by her husband Dan L. Williams; three daughters, Donna McClellan and her husband William, Dannie Williams and her husband Robert Dixon, and Dina Williams; four grandsons, Will and Dan McClellan, and Lloyd and Lewis Puckett; three sisters, Margie Cavasos of Moriarty, Joyce Lester, and Ellen Sue Plant of Estancia; along with many nieces and nephews on both sides. A memorial celebration of life will be held at Harris-Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty Feb. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m.