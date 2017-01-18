Katrine Raye Hamilton 1941 – 2017

Katrine “Kay” Raye Hamilton, 75, passed away Jan. 11 in Albuquerque. She was born March 18, 1941, in Haverhill, Mass., to the late Roy and Kathryn (McKinnon) Keirstead. On June 21, 1959, she married James Edward Hamilton. Kay was president of Merrimack Valley Kennel Club, very active in the Massachussetts and New Mexico foster care systems, and raised and showed German Shepherds and Vizslas. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Kierstead. Kay is survived by her husband, James “Jim” Hamilton of Moriarty; sons, Steven Sayers of Moriarty, Duncan and Emily Hamilton of Moriarty, Jeremy and Mitzie Hamilton of Albuquerque, and Thomas and Maya Hamilton of Moriarty, and daughters, Kristia and Richard Davis of Berlin, N.H., Angela Hamilton of Moriarty, and Keisha Hamilton and Justin Blechinger of Albuquerque; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service is scheduled Jan. 23 at 10:30 a.m. at the Valley View Christian Church in Edgewood, with Pastor Brandon Shaffer to officiate.