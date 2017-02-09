Kenneth Lee King Sr. 1940 – 2017

Kenneth Lee King Sr., 76, passed away Jan. 28 in Moriarty. He was born on April 14, 1940 in Detroit, Mich., to the late Glenn and Mable (Oliver) King. Kenneth served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Nancy McGorman and Glenna Carlson, and brother, Ralph King. Kenneth is survived by his sons, Kenneth Lee King Jr. and Sherry of Albuquerque, Kevin Wade King and Jan of Albuquerque, and Kristopher John King of Moriarty; daughter, Kelli Ann Tapia and Jeff of Moriarty, and sister, Lois Henschel; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Per the family’s wishes, no services are scheduled at this time.