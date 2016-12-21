Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

I Wot a nerfguns. be JJ

Dear Santa I wont a taBlit Elvo

fru seronica torres

Dear Santa,

I luf kresmes

IPig

Delilah

Dare Santa Kan i have ay gane.

Beny

Dear Santa, I want a new taBlit.

to Santa from Jannessa.

I love crismis

Jannessa



Dear Santa

I realee whant a littel past port.

From Jadrian to Santa.

Jadrian

Dear Santa, I wont a Xbox and a Reel life Horse. Form Adam

Dear sant I want a new phone and a nrfgun love samuel.

Samuel

Dear santa, can I hav Toy elf and it is A live Maldkai

Malakai

Dear santa I want a plush mewtwo, a plush mew, a pokemon poster, a plush bulb basaur, a plush Squirtle, a plush Pikachu, a plush charziard, a mindraft pig plushie, a plush shorlax, I want all of that cus I like it and i want to sleep with most, by JD.

Dear Santa

I em sore for beeing bAd medy NeXer I Will de good I bot desrv Presit Wut do uou thek this is Laticia I Wot floreris, WhOPPER Batter

CArrAige

The Trols Set

makup set

troley set

Laticia

Dear Santa

i Wish for a grome. i Wish for a laptop. i Wish for a cat. i Wish for a puppy. i Wish for a dog. i Wish for a citin.

frum Westlen

Dear Santa Want plushy Bonnie and Wetbered. Bonnie. I hope Everyone has a good Chrismas Day. Your Elf isinat makeing a mass at all and thank you Santa. I know that I haveint Ben good and I’m Sorry Santa. by Wrylah

dear santa I woNT A

-PSP AND A PLASTASiNAND 4

-PokeMON PLUSHes ANd

-FANF PLUSHES AND

-A schOOL Lesins

And 200$ AND A

-Pikcher Of yOU!

-I DUServ it becuse I BiN Nice

presints dy PaUL

DeaR SanTa I WanT a bike I WanT To LeaRn How To play a gatar

Senserly

Jazmine. I know ThaT I haven’t Been ThaT Good And pleas I can be Good. I helped at home. senserlly Jazmine

Dear Santa WhaT I Want for from you is a doll a IPad and Some Slime and Some makup.

I Bin good with my Techer and grandma

mary critsmis.

Aayanna

Dear Santa,

Santa, I Wat a visit with YM dad. I Wat to go to The Museeffs

Santa, This is Wie I Shoo git The gis. Be cus I hav Bin guD in school. I Bin gud. And I paing in cass. by Shawm

Dear Santa

I Want a Kit like a dig one Where you can dig up rocks and fake potions so. I can mix um and and a goblin kit I deserve it because I have been good to my family

Jaden

Dear Santa, I want a grabr a note from you and a stuftanamo a chrome book and Ruldolph stuftanmo a chrome bookcherger and a Santa costume and I

I belev in you Santa.

Sincerely, Davian

Dear Santa, I Want a Christmas Bell from your rainder I Bee

n nice and a horse

I dont have one and I am alone to I all ways wanted a hors

e in my to.

I have to go to nenose

this why I Want a CB

I read the Polar express Book.

Letica

Dear Santa, I want a American girl doll and a Barbre house and Some chromebook anda cherger and some Shopcin’s and one araBell and art Set Plese I know it is a lot but your Santa and elf’s are a mesiin and just one mor thing a beby sister PLese.

Lilly

Dear Santa, I want a ranedear for Christmas and a goat because I think I’m nice so I love Chistmas I want to go to your city at the north pole I can’t wate till Christmas.

Leticia Jinzo

Dear Santa, I want a butterfly Toy. I Wont a Elf. I Want I Frozon stuff aimal.

I want A Frozen Aaa olfe ElSU. crandaod.

Christa

Dear Santa, I want a American girl doll and a hachimle and shopkin’s and a girl elf and a chromebook charger and a bell from your raindeer stuff animle elf girl’s and boy’s

Destinee

Dear Santa, I want a stufft snowman and a hedgehog, a elf, a polar Express movie, gummy factory, pony, and a nothe Bunny

Hayden

Dear Santa, i wun’t my Dad because i havn’t sen my Ded sins six yer ago and i miss y dad sow much and it din sow long and I dan’t no my dad a lot and i hav sin my dad. i livd whith hem for two yer I lidvt whith my marey chrismis.

Honey

Dear Santa,

I don’t realy want anything for chrismas but I do want a tablet and the mos thing I want is every body to be good. (Merey Christmas and a very good night) you’ll probly see me awake because of Kim.

Angelo

Dear Santa, I don’t want any for Christmas. I want everyobey you can give me anything.

Nathan Looper

Dear Santa, I want a remote control track. and a car my siz you no that I can drive in. and I wont Love for my family! I Love you Santa claus!

Aurora Harris

Dear Santa, I wante a Ex pokemon and a mindcraft cat and a mincraft chest and a mincraft sode and a chrombook and 100 mincraft crepers.

Adin

Dear Santa, Fome:Kylie Duran

I want for Christmas I want a Bonnie plush and a Chica toy and a Bonnie toy and a Big cat stuff aimaml that is pink and FluFye too that is cute too and I will like it ol. I hope you can Do it I hope.

Kylie Duran

Dear Santa, I Wont a XBOX 360 and Pokemon. I Love You and Mincraft. We Love You and Jinsh eth Elf. have a merry Christmas.

Payton

Dear Santa, I want a Mincraft PUX and 1000 Pokumon cards and a chram and a XBOX 360 and a Volcanoe Shoot Beeteh lovu.

Tornetdo mchine and a chrome Book and a Blakt

Daniel C

Dear Santa,

All my love

Yolanda

Dear Santa, I have ben god

I wunt a remote cnchole

Cor and lagos and erose and a pistl.

love Dayland

Dear Santa, I have been riliy good this year can you Breing me a Barbe familie with a Barbe Haws and a setup of Pugamas toy Puppy that Breths and sleeps

All my love

Noel

Dear Santa,

I Learn beremy

I wiss i Can bless haf a Jablen and a dollaoss

Mom Devon

All my Love

Savannah-Lynn

Dear Santa, I want, a kitin that is alive, a smart phone a x-box

All my love

Annastaciah

Dear Soanta,

I have bin gad all yir can you ples get me a dollhaws and dalls

All my love

Fernanda.

Dear Santa,

I have ben good

All yere can I have a doll hose and a dolls car and a dady strollr and a dady and a crib All my love

Serenity

Dear Santa,

I will do whatever it takes

LEARN!

Can i haf a motoso casl cade

All my love

Edward

Dear Santa,

, ooristr diet vecgame

Ie 2 all far me

All my love

Alejondo#a

Dear Santa, I wont a fish a scloo fish I wont and Santa I wont a cat a baby cat that is the collr blac and white cat and I wont the game Mingcraft for my x.box 306 and I wont the nowerer gema gem shopkins.

Kendra Lloyd

Dear Santa,

XBalux Bp2 ulko BataB

Alejandro Luna

All my love

Alejandro Luna

Dear santa,

I like a toy ne a Dse sprg Glse and a pone uve me and a dol

Qinhe hrle

TonT Poke

All my love

Anahi

Dear santa , ples fgiv me draenigg ms. chavis rols I will do whatever it takes to LEARN.

All my Love

John

Dear SaNta,

Wube gabibos Ufc uces and WuMrbox uv Cucesenmufisis emd caihelva hobox

Uv Muney

All my love

Yolanda lil Kava N Wis

Dear Santa,

i been good all this yers Can i have a 3ds and a 2ds, and a x box 360 and a x box 1 and a elf on a shef

All my love love

Lane

Dear Santa,

can I hav a musirshu.

I wot to git my dad a teve. an I yot a teve

All my love

Anthony

Dear Santa, I Want Gud. Kan i have a plastashyn 2

Hollck game

Nathaniel

Dear Santa clas and ms clas

I rele like are elf on the Shelf carter next year pleas right. Back Love Kamila

Kamila

Dear Santa For Chrismas I want a

Bike and a Jacet and Books and a Wach and Julery and a new Backpack and Basket Ball and Her bands and led pensels

thank you

Love Nevaeh

Dear Standta

merry chrismas thank’s for giving carter to us. can I get a umarkin girl doll and a elf decause omos evrey one has one and I can coll him/her/elfey/snowflake and a compurtr. 

Love

Isabella faith Ortiz

Dere Santa

How are you doing thes day rit back soon.

Love Cory.

Der Santa

I wont for Chistmas is a hachamol

A zomrcat

Astrwers Lego game

A Lego Dimechens

A Mindcraft Lefo set

And a disneihid playset

Luve Gil

Dear Santa and mis closs

I wonder wat it is like to live in the north polia and I want a halow set. and a nerf gun

Saul

Dere Santa from Emily

I’m supper exitid for Christmas

Will you bring me gymnastics every thing like a bar and beam you see I’m practiceing for compatisins are Elf Carter Is doing fine

I need a lether print back pack craft stuff and uneevin bars gymnastics grips and gymnastics chark for unevin bars and soft gymnastics mat and a big tramplen.

Love Emily

dear Santa I lave Chistmas I love the north pull When are you comeing?

I want magic snow Please Santa Love Mason Love mason

Dear Santa for Christmas my sist and me plese wan’t a good Christmas and a happy new yere and a IPhone5 I love you Santa and a spffanll uff you ritl for Santa Santa what is yor rill name Santa

Love Christian

Dear Santa,

I just want domenchens and and skyLanders swap forse and imoin,gu natterse and camuten pg and Skylonderr giant and Vethecolts of the land and sea.

From Julian