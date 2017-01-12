Lloyd Henry Gambling 1926 – 2017

Lloyd Henry Gambling, 90, passed away Jan. 2 in Albuquerque. He was born on June 10, 1926, in Boise, Idaho to the late Robert and Millie (Neibor) Gambling. On Feb. 9, 1958 he married Ila Belle Moore. At age 17 he joined the Merchant Marines where he served for three years, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy, where he served for one year, two months and 20 days. He served in Korea in 1951 and earned the Army Occupation Medal (Japan) and Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Campaign Stars, the United Nations Service Medal and one Purple Heart, Korean Defense Ribbon, U.S. Defense Ribbon, Korean Presidential Unit Citation and U.S. Presidential Citation. In the Army Lloyd was a medic in the infantry in the 7th Cavalry. He then moved to New Mexico and became a general contractor for 20 years, and built an equipment rental yard with his wife Ila for 25 years. Lloyd retired in Moriarty, and resided there for 20 years. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Howard Gambling, Ray Gambling and Bill Gambling and sister, Bertha Deaver. Lloyd is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Ila Belle Gambling; sons, Stan and Mary Gambling and Keith and Ramona Gambling; daughters, Diana and David Burnett, and Norma Temple; and sisters, Millie Reid and Bernice Toyer; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Jan. 6 at Harris-Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty. The visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., with the service to follow at 2 p.m. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Temple, Shawn Gambling, James Gambling and Jason Gambling. Interment will be Jan. 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.