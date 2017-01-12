MARK YOUR CALENDAR

“Tracing Your Female Ancestors,” a class at the Edgewood Family History Center in the Edgewood LDS Church, JANUARY 11 at 10:30 a.m. For info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com .

Tijeras Slow Stretch Class for Limitations, JANUARY 12 and Thursdays at 1 p.m. For info call Suzanne at 505-286-1393.

Music open mic at Mountain Arts on Broadway, JANUARY 14 from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Coffee and refreshments provided. For info contact lifetree@futureofanimals.com .

Second Saturday Community CoffeeHouse JANUARY 14 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Edgewood features headliner Gary Paul. House opens at 6 p.m.; performance starts at 6:30. For info call 505-286-1203.

Root 66 Community Gardens annual meeting to elect directors, report financials and grow volunteer base. At Roots Farm Cafe in Tijeras, JANUARY 20 from 10:30-12:30. For info call 505-926-1119 or email root66gardens@gmail.com .

Annual meeting of Estancia Basin Resource Association (EBRA), JANUARY 21 at the Moriarty Civic Center at 2 p.m. Speakers from various regional groups working to protect water and plan for future use. For info call 505-730-0014 or 505-384-5139.

“Taming the Paper Monster,” a class at the Edgewood Family History Center in the Edgewood LDS Church, JANUARY 25 at 10:30 a.m. For info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com .

Moriarty FFA’s annual pie auction, JANUARY 27 at 6 p.m. at the Moriarty Lions Club. Pie auction and silent auction benefits FFA. For info or to purchase a pie, contact 505-553-3045.

Living history presentation FEBRUARY 4 at 1 p.m. at Manzano Mountain Arts Building in Mountainair centers on homesteader Clara Corbin and Virginia McClurg.

Author Robert Julyan lecture, “Lost Treasures in the Southwest—What we Seek, What we Find,” FEBRUARY 11 at 1 p.m. at Manzano Mountain Arts Building in Mountainair.

Archaeologist Ron Fields lecture FEBRUARY 18, “Native American Games & Their Applicability to Prehistoric/Petroglyphs at Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument,” at 1 p.m. at the Manzano Mountain Arts Building in Mountainair.

Patrick Brady lecture, “Over-Engineered Antelope, Missing Bones & Other Geologic Mysteries,” FEBRUARY 25 at 1 p.m. at the Manzano Mountain Arts Building in Mountainair.

Community Writing Contest deadline MARCH 17 for residents of the East Mountains and Estancia Valley. Categories for youth and adults. To learn more, call the Moriarty Library at 505-832-2513 or email communitywritingcontest@gmail.com .

Authors for Literacy, annual event at the Moriarty Civic Center APRIL 22, sponsored by the Moriarty Community Library and the Read “Write” Adult Literacy Program. Booth space $10. For info email moriartyauthorsevent@gmail.com.