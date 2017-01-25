MARK YOUR CALENDAR

“Taming the Paper Monster,” a class at the Edgewood Family History Center in the Edgewood LDS Church, JANUARY 25 at 10:30 a.m. For info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com .

Tijeras Slow Stretch Class for Limitations, JANUARY 26 and Thursdays at 1 p.m. For info call Suzanne at 505-286-1393.

Moriarty FFA’s annual pie auction, JANUARY 27 at 6 p.m. at the Moriarty Lions Club. Pie auction and silent auction benefits FFA. For info or to purchase a pie, contact 505-553-3045.

Root 66 Community Gardens annual meeting to elect directors, report financials and grow volunteer base. Rescheduled due to weather to JANUARY 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Greenside Cafe in Cedar Crest. For info call 505-926-1119 or email root66gardens@gmail.com .

“Food and Nutrition” by ICAN Nutrition Educator Julie Griffo, JANUARY 31 and Tuesdays from 12 to 2 p.m. at Bethel Storehouse in Moriarty. Quick and easy ideas for eating healthy. Free. For info call 505-832-6642.

“Class Fair” at Vista Grande Community Center in Sandia Park, JANUARY 31 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Learn more about classes offered and how to offer your own class.

Mountainair Winter Talent Show for elementary school to adult. FEBRUARY 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Manzano Mountain Art Center. For info email vzamora@mpschools.net .

Partnership for a Healthy Torrance Community’s monthly meeting, FEBRUARY 1 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Dr. Saul Community Center in Mountainair. Public input is invited. 505-832-4495 for info.

Living history presentation FEBRUARY 4 at 1 p.m. at Manzano Mountain Arts Building in Mountainair centers on homesteader Clara Corbin and Virginia McClurg.

Open house of the Museum of the American Military Family, 12:30-4:30 p.m. next door to Molly’s Bar in Tijeras on FEBRUARY 4. For info call 505-400-3849.

Benefits counselor from N.M. Aging and Long-Term Services will be at Bethel Storehouse in Moriarty FEBRUARY 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 505-832-6642 for info.

Author Robert Julyan lecture, “Lost Treasures in the Southwest—What we Seek, What we Find,” at 1 p.m. FEBRUARY 11 at Manzano Mountain Arts Building in Mountainair.

Art opening reception at Cibola Arts Gallery in Mountainair, FEBRUARY 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. for the show “Looking Through the Glass,” featuring three artists working in glass. For info call 505-847-0324 or visit cibolaartsgallery.com.

Benefits counselor from N.M. Aging and Long-Term Services will be at the Tijeras Senior Center, FEBRUARY 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Call 505-832-6642 for info.

Edgewood Chamber of Commerce monthly meeting, FEBRUARY 16 at at Dough Re Mi Cafe in Edgewood. $10 includes lunch. Open to members and prospective members. For info email director@edgewoodchambernm.com .

Archaeologist Ron Fields lecture FEBRUARY 18, “Native American Games & Their Applicability to Prehistoric/Petroglyphs at Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument,” at 1 p.m. at the Manzano Mountain Arts Building in Mountainair.

Patrick Brady lecture, “Over-Engineered Antelope, Missing Bones & Other Geologic Mysteries,” FEBRUARY 25 at 1 p.m. at the Manzano Mountain Arts Building in Mountainair.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, FEBRUARY 25 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Pipeline training for first responders, MARCH 7 at the Moriarty Civic Center at 5:30 p.m. Register online at dgpnm.com.

Community Writing Contest deadline MARCH 17. Residents of the East Mountains and Estancia Valley. Categories for youth and adults. To learn more, call the Moriarty Library at 505-832-2513 or email communitywritingcontest@gmail.com .

Authors for Literacy, annual event at the Moriarty Civic Center APRIL 22, sponsored by the Moriarty Community Library and the Read “Write” Adult Literacy Program. Booth space $10. For info email moriartyauthorsevent@gmail.com.

