Mark Your Calendar

Author Robert Julyan lecture, “Lost Treasures in the Southwest—What we Seek, What we Find,” at 1 p.m. FEBRUARY 11 at Manzano Mountain Arts Building in Mountainair.

Art opening reception at Cibola Arts Gallery in Mountainair, FEBRUARY 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. for the show “Looking Through the Glass,” featuring three artists working in glass. For info call 505-847-0324 or visit cibolaartsgallery.com.

Katie Gill headlines the Second Saturday Community Coffeehouse FEBRUARY 11 at 6 p.m.; music starts at 6:30 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Edgewood. For info visit unityemtns.org or email admin@unityemtns.org .

Open mic FEBRUARY 11 from 4-7 p.m. at Manzano Mountain Arts Building in Mountainair. For info call 505-384-5327.

Children’s book sale at the Moriarty Civic Center, FEBRUARY 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Books are 2 for $1. Proceeds benefit Friends of the Moriarty Library. For info call 505-832-2513.

Edgewood’s first “Chip Your Pet Day” FEBRUARY 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Edgewood Animal Welfare Facility. Chips are $15 with lifetime registration. For information call 505-281-5717.

Benefits counselor from N.M. Aging and Long-Term Services will be at the Tijeras Senior Center, FEBRUARY 13 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Call 505-286-4220 for info.

“Food and Nutrition” by ICAN Nutrition Educator Julie Griffo, FEBRUARY 14 and Tuesdays from 12 to 2 p.m. at Bethel Storehouse in Moriarty. Quick and easy ideas for eating healthy. Free. For info call 505-832-6642.

The Pueblitos of the Sandia Mountains as Retreats from Stress and Persecution, a lecture by Dr. Hayward H. Franklin FEBRUARY 14 at the Sandia Ranger Station in Tijeras. $5 donation from non-members of the Friends of Tijeras Pueblo. For info contact 505-281-3304 or visit friendsoftijeraspueblo.org.

Edgewood Chamber of Commerce monthly meeting, FEBRUARY 16 at at Dough Re Mi Cafe in Edgewood. $10 includes lunch. Open to members and prospective members. For info email director@edgewoodchambernm.com .

Archaeologist Ron Fields lecture FEBRUARY 18, “Native American Games & Their Applicability to Prehistoric / Petroglyphs at Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument,” at 1 p.m. at the Manzano Mountain Arts Building in Mountainair.

Fuzzy Horse Fun Show, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. FEBRUARY 18 at the Edgewood Equestrian Arena. Open horse show to benefit the horse rescue, Walkin N Circles Ranch. Register at wncr.org.

Patrick Brady lecture, “Over-Engineered Antelope, Missing Bones & Other Geologic Mysteries,” FEBRUARY 25 at 1 p.m. at the Manzano Mountain Arts Building in Mountainair.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, FEBRUARY 25 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Pipeline training for first responders, MARCH 7 at the Moriarty Civic Center at 5:30 p.m. Register online at dgpnm.com.

Community Writing Contest deadline MARCH 17 for residents of the East Mountains and Estancia Valley. Categories for youth and adults. To learn more, call the Moriarty Library at 505-832-2513 or email communitywritingcontest@gmail.com .

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, MARCH 18 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, APRIL I5 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Authors for Literacy, annual event at the Moriarty Civic Center, sponsored by the Moriarty Community Library and the Read “Write” Adult Literacy Program. Booth space $10. For info email moriartyauthorsevent@gmail.com.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, MAY 13 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

Meditation workshop for people from any meditation tradition or no tradition at all, JUNE 3 from 2 to 3:45, and then to 5 p.m., at the Wat Center in Albuquerque. $2 donation. Info, Jay Cutts, 281-0684.

End of Trail, the World Championship of Cowboy Action Shooting, at SASS Founders Ranch JUNE 15-25.