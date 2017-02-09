Markes Charles Chavez 1983 – 2017

Markes Charles Chavez, 33, met the eyes of Jesus on Jan. 26 in Albuquerque. He was born Sept. 25, 1983, in Albuquerque. Markes was a devout Catholic and a member of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Moriarty. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beth (Ortiz) Chavez; brother, Greg Alexander and grandparents, Manuel L. Chavez, Mary P. Chavez, Charles Ortiz and Beatrice Machuca. Markes is survived by his father, Manuel Chavez; beloved wife, Bridget Chavez; beautiful daughter, Brandy Chavez; brothers, Michael and Andrea Chavez, Manuel and Deanna Chavez and Nick and Amanda Chavez; honorary brothers, Aaron Klein, J.J. Ortiz, Frank Encinias, Adam Encinias, Chino Salazar and Jeff Anaya. Funeral services were held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Moriarty, with the Rosary recited Jan. 29 and the Celebration of Mass on Jan. 30, with Father Ted Butler officiating. Pallbearers were Frank Encinias, Adam Encinias, Aaron Klein, Chino Salazar, J.J. Ortiz, Bobby Moore, Steven Gonzales, Jon Gonzales and Ruben Trujillo. Honorary pallbearers were Brandy Chavez, Jeff Anaya, Stan Pettingil, Matt Moore, Yolanda Chavez Lyle, Janet Ortiz, Brenda Gonzales, Kylie Wilson, Tarren Sandy, Avery Alexander, Destiny Keene, Trajan Chavez, Noah Chavez, Ethan Alexander, Kyrie Chavez and Lino Salazar. Burial was at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Moriarty.