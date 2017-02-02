Mary Helen Miranda 1939 – 2017

Mary Helen Miranda, 77, a Christian and daughter of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, passed away Jan. 25 in Albuquerque. She was born March 22, 1939 in Albuquerque, to the late Eloy P. and Leona (Fresquez) Gonzales. Mary was a longtime resident of Mountainair and a member of the St. Alice Catholic Church. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Larry Miranda, Eddie Miranda and Raymond Miranda. Mary is survived by her son, George L. Miranda Jr. of Mountainair; daughters, Lucinda and Leroy Lopez of Mountainair, and Annette Miranda of San Diego, Calif.; brothers, Eloy Gonzales and Rick Gonzales and sisters, Marian Bernal, Christine Gonzales and Victoria Gonzales; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Jan. 31, with the viewing, Rosary and celebration of Mass following at St. Alice Catholic Church in Mountainair. Father Bob Peccatiello officiated. Pallbearers were Leroy Lopez, George Miranda, Ryan Hidalgo, Juan Jantz, Guy Bernal and Tommy Peralta. Burial was at Mountainair Catholic Cemetery.