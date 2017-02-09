Maureen Bridget Norsworthy 1966 – 2017

Maureen Bridget Norsworthy, 50, passed away Jan. 19 in Moriarty. She was born Feb. 10, 1966, in Plainview, Texas, to the late Carl and Jean (Gram) Allred. Maureen is survived by her boyfriend, Richard Matthew Jones; daughter, Jessica Allred; son, Ian Thomas Norsworthy; brother, Lawrence and Lydia Allred and sisters, Barbara Allred, Carla and Tom Branson, Marry Ellen and Joel Baca and Patricia and Rick Elliott; and two grandchildren, Callel Lujan and Clark Bass. Per the family’s wishes, no services are scheduled at this time.