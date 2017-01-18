Michael James McGee 1953 – 2017

Michael James McGee, 62 of Estancia went to be with his Lord on Jan. 13, peacefully in his home, surrounded by loving family. Michael entered this world on August, 21, 1953 in Albuquerque. He graduated from Estancia High School. Michael was the youngest of four children. Michael lives on by his son Eric, and grandsons Isaiah and Isaac. He was a man who loved to be outdoors, and he always enjoyed hunting, fishing or hiking. Funeral services will be held Jan. 21 at First United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. in Estancia. Rev. Bonnie Hardesty will officiate. Burial will follow at Estancia Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Raymond Morris, Sammy Chavez, Duane Chavez, Chris McGee, Donovan McGee, John Bradfute, Shane Schlesener and Kenny Autrey. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Chavez, Nick Sedillo and Butch McGee.