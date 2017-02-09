Paul Mascareñas 1939 – 2017

Paul Mascareñas, age 77, went home to his Lord and family on Jan. 26. He was born in Rio Lucio and settled in Rio Rancho after retiring from a career in law enforcement. Paul was preceded in death by his loving wife Gisela Mascareñas, daughters Caroline, Ilona and Ivonne Mascareñas, and son, Paul Mascareñas; his parents Pacomio and Brigida Mascareñas; and his brother Faustín Mascareñas. Paul is survived by his sons, Donovan and wife Elisia of Rio Rancho, Eric and wife Becki of Oregon, Michael and wife Katina of Rio Rancho; 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters, Linda Jones and her husband Bob of San Diego, Joe Mascareñas and his wife Diane of Rio Rancho, Patricia Harriman of Knoxville, Tenn., Alberta Krumholz and husband Pete of Farmington, Susan Rudolph and husband John of Las Vegas, Patrick Mascareñas and wife Chris of Albuquerque, Cecilia Ewaldson and husband John of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Tommy Mascareñas and wife Eva of Albuquerque, Peter Mascareñas of California, and Veronica Mascareñas of Albuquerque; more than 40 nieces and nephews, including Leota Harriman of Moriarty along with friends and family. Paul loved his wife, children and grandchildren very much. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served as Taos County Sheriff. Services were held Feb. 3 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Peñasco, with burial with his beloved wife following at the Picuris Pueblo Cemetery, and reception following. Arrangements were handled by Daniels Family Funeral Services.