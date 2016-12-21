School board candidates in three districts declare

With school board elections in three school districts, a handful of candidates have stepped forward.

There are two positions open in the Moriarty-Edgewood School District. Rebecca King-Spindle is running for one seat and Selia S. Gomez is running for the other. Both candidates are unopposed.

Estancia’s school district board has three positions open, and five candidates have declared their intention to run.

Martin A. Lucero and Randol D. Riley are seeking the Position 1 seat; Melody Faye Everett and Elaine I. Darnell are seeking Position 2; and Lee Ryan Widner is unopposed for the Position 4 spot.

Mountainair Schools have two seats available on its school board, with Dustin Ray Kayser running for one position and Eric R. Anaya and Mary Kathleen Gustin vying for the other.

School board elections will be held Feb. 7.

Candidates may still declare as “write-in” on Jan. 3, 2017, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Torrance County Clerk’s office in Estancia.

For more information, contact County Clerk Linda Jaramillo at 505-544-4350.