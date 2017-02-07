School board results

Albuquerque Public Schools elected school board members in districts including one serving the East Mountains Tuesday.

According to unofficial results from the Bernalillo County Clerk’s office, in District 6, Elizabeth Armijo led the pack of six candidates for the seat with 55.05 percent of the vote, at 1,117 votes.

C. Douglas Brown garnered 368 votes for 18.14 percent; Abbas Akhil got 11.19 percent with 227 votes; Paul Sievert got 7.69 percent with 156 votes, while Paula Maes finished with 108 votes and Melissa Finch got 53 votes.

The Torrance County Clerk oversaw elections for Moriarty-Edgewood, Estancia and Mountainair’s school boards.

The Moriarty-Edgewood School District had two seats up for grabs, with both uncontested in the election.

Selia Gomez won a seat with only three ballots cast in her favor; Rebecca King-Spindle got eight votes in her unopposed race. Both will join the school board.

Estancia had three seats up for election and two candidates for each seat.

For Position 1, a four-year term, Randol Riley came out on top over Martin Lucero with 218 and 113 votes, respectively.

In Position 2, Elaine Darnell got 207 votes to win the seat, while Melody Everett finished with 127 votes for the four-year term.

For Position 4, another four-year term, Lee Ryan Widner beat write-in candidate Kenneth Lujan by 168 to 141 votes.

The Mountainair School District had two seats up for election, but only one was opposed.

Dustin Kayser will be seated for four years with 191 votes.

Mary Kathleen Gustin prevailed over Eric Anaya for Position 3 with 142 votes to 104 for Anaya.

All results are unofficial.