Sports Roundup

Moriarty High School’s girls basketball team picked up its 13th victory of the season last Saturday by pounding Bernalillo, 52-19. Moriarty’s boys team won 57-42 last Saturday at Albuquerque Academy. The Pintos hosted Hope Christian Tuesday after The Independent went to print.

Estancia High’s boys basketball team took two of three games to finish third at last weekend’s Santa Rosa Tournament. The Bears rolled to an 80-57 win over Rehoboth Christian on Saturday after losing 61-58 to Springer the day before; the Bears beat Gateway Christian 61-55 in Thursday’s opening round. The Lady Bears lost at home on Jan. 10 to Tucumcari, 52-28. Both Estancia squads played at Pecos on Tuesday after The Independent went to print.

Manzano’s girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season last Saturday by beating Albuquerque High, 49-27. Manzano’s boys lost last Saturday at West Mesa, 56-40. Both Manzano squads played La Cueva Tuesday after The Independent went to print.