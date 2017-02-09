Sports Roundup

Moriarty High’s girls basketball team lost last Saturday 57-48 to Hope Christian; the boys lost to Hope, 82-59. Both the boys and girls squads played at Portales Tuesday after The Independent went to print.

Manzano boys lost to La Cueva last Saturday, 80-67; the girls lost to La Cueva, 65-24. Both squads played Clovis on Tuesday after The Independent went to print.

Mountainair’s basketball teams both lost last Thursday at Dora: the boys fell 63-45; the girls lost 66-13. Both squads played Hondo Valley Tuesday after The Independent went to print.