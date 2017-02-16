Sports Roundup

Hot Topics

Week of Feb. 15, 2017

Thursday, February 16, 2017
By G. Demarest

Estancia High School’s Marisa Luna is the recipient of the NMAA Foundation’s Mario Martinez Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,500. The scholarship is awarded to students for excellence in both athletics and academics within Class 1A-3A.

Estancia’s boys basketball team won 79-36 last Saturday at the Native American Community Academy. The Lady Bears won Saturday’s matchup against NACA, 41-36. Both Estancia squads hosted NACA Tuesday after The Independent went to print.

Moriarty High’s girls basketball team picked up a 50-44 win last Friday at Santa Fe Indian School. The Lady Pintos played Sandia Prep Tuesday after The Independent went to print.

East Mountain boys won 70-66 last Friday over Bernalillo. The Lady Timberwolves lost to Bernalillo, 42-39. Both squads played Bosque Tuesday.

Mountainair’s boys and girls both lost last Saturday to Dora: the Mustangs lost 59-48; the girls fell 58-14.

Manzano’s girls lost last Friday to Eldorado, 64-28; the boys lost 69-50 on Saturday to Eldorado; both squads played Tuesday against Santa Fe.

