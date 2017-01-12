Theodore O Francis 1944 – 2016

Theodore O. Francis, age 72, passed away in Seattle, Wash., after a long battle with cancer on Dec. 13. The son of Joseph and Iris Francis, he is survived by his four daughters, Teresa Francis-Divine, Raphaela Francis-Hailey, Pauline Early and Jennifer Jacobs. He was born in Harlem, N.Y., and attended James Monroe High School in the Bronx. Theodore went on to attend Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and Vermont College of Fine Arts. He worked as an editor under the name Ted Francis for numerous magazines and newspapers including Popular Mechanics, The New Jersey Dispatch, The Bucks County Courier Times and The Independent in New Mexico. He is also the author of several books: Realism in the Novels of the Harlem Renaissance, Tales of Caribbean Myth and Magic and Cooking in the Caribbean Style. Ted was an Alpha Phi Alpha and ran track his younger years. He was well loved by his friends and family who will always remember his kindness, intellectualism, and humor. He will be greatly missed. He was laid to rest Dec. 14 at The House of Mercy Muslim Cemetery in Covington, Washington.