Throw off the blankets

I hate this time of year, with its New Year’s Resolutions and hordes of people trying to get healthy. Crazy, I know. By all accounts, I should love it.

I’m suspicious of things that are a quick fix, and my inbox is flooded with quick fixes right now. It’s only been a few days, and I’m so tired of it. Blegh.

I like a new year, a new day, a new week. That imaginary boundary, that chance to say, “Ah, here’s a fresh start.” It’s not, of course. A boundary. But I won’t wreck your day.

The big issues I’m having currently are twofold: the many, many yummy things that I ate over the holidays, and the fact that it’s cold outside and my bed is warm, soft and toasty on a winter morning.

That matters because mornings are where it’s at for me, in terms of working out. I’ve tried it all, from early to mid-day to late at night, and nothing is better than getting up and getting some exercise. It feels good mentally and physically, and perhaps most importantly, it means that I don’t spend the day thinking about how I need to work out, how I didn’t find the time yet to work out, how close the gym is to my office, how easy it would be to go outside and walk around the building, how I could jump up and do some squats all throughout the day, and on and on and on. I have an active imagination.

Cold morning, warm cozy bed.

Somewhere in this process, I need to quit bargaining with myself and just jump out of bed and get a workout in—and that’s just what I’ve been doing this week. Over the break, I rearranged my bedroom so I’ve got a great space to exercise in, and I plan to make use of it.

I do have one goal this year that could fall under the heading of a New Year’s Resolution, if you insist. That is to get serious about running. Last year I dabbled. This year I want to run. Like for real.

My habits are coming slowly, but they are coming. I now jump up and get on the treadmill at my office at least two or three times a day, and my meal prep and lunch packing has been wildly successful—improving my diet and my household budget’s bottom line all in one fell swoop.

So that’s my first few days of January. My birthday, also in January, holds a lot more sway for me, and this year the Big Five-Oh is in the rearview mirror. Now there’s some motivation.