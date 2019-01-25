Bible Study Fellowship Women’s Class at Valley View Christian Church on JANUARY 25 at 10 a.m. For more information call Mary at 505-450-4252 or go to bsfinternational.org.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on JANUARY 25 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information.

Estancia Basin Resource Association Annual Meeting on JANUARY 26 starting at 2 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center. For more information call 505-384-0176.

Marilyn and the Secret 7 will be performing at Trail Rider Pizza on JANUARY 28 from 6-9 p.m. For more information call 505-281-6068.

Bible Study Fellowship Women’s Class at Valley View Christian Church on FEBRUARY 1 at 10 a.m. For more information call Mary at 505-450-4252 or go to bsfinternational.org.

MMAC 4th Annual Winter Lecture Series: Old West Saloon Girls, Madams, & Bordellos on FEBRUARY 2 at the MMAC Center starting at 1 p.m. For more info call 505-847-0109 or visit manzanomountainartcouncil.org.

Dos Gatos will be performing at Trail Rider Pizza on FEBRUARY 4 from 6-9 p.m. For more information call 505-281-6068.

Medicare and Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services. They will be providing fee, unbiased advice on FEBRUARY 5 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bethel Storehouse. No appointment need. Fore more information call 505-832-6642.

Starting FEBRUARY 7, a 16-week Master Gardener Program offered by NMSU. Fundamentals of plant and soil science, weather and climate, weed science and more. Weekly from 6-9 p.m. At the DWI Memorial of Perpetual Tears in Moriarty. Applications are being accepted. $120 for the course includes materials. For info contact the Torrance County Extension Office at 505-544-4333.

Bible Study Fellowship Women’s Class at Valley View Christian Church on FEBRUARY 8 at 10 a.m. For more information call Mary at 505-450-4252 or go to bsfinternational.org.

Moriarty FFA’s Annual Pie Auction FEBRUARY 8. Enchilada dinner at 6 p.m. Auction begins at 7 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center. For more info or to make a donation or buy a pie call 575-318-3705 or 505-910-0577.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on FEBRUARY 8 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information.

MMAC 4th Annual Winter Lecture Series: Unusual & Odd Places Names of New Mexicoon FEBRUARY 9 at the MMAC Center starting at 1 p.m. For more info call 505-847-0109 or visit manzanomountainartcouncil.org.

Book Barn Sale at the Edgewood Community Library on FEBRUARY 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information contact Nadine nadine.zab@gmail.com or visit loveusedbooks.com or call 505-281-0138.

Medicare and Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services. They will be providing fee, unbiased advice on FEBRUARY 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Tijeras Senior Center. No appointment need. Fore more information call 505-286-4220.

Medicare and Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services. They will be providing fee, unbiased advice on FEBRUARY 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Edgewood Senior Center. No appointment need. Fore more information call 505-281-2515.

Family History Class: “Things You May Be Missing on Ancestry” on FEBRUARY 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the Edgewood Family History Center. For more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Bible Study Fellowship Women’s Class at Valley View Christian Church on FEBRUARY 15 at 10 a.m. For more information call Mary at 505-450-4252 or go to bsfinternational.org.

Mountainair Talent show at the MMAC Center on FEBRUARY 15 from 6-9 p.m. All ages welcome. For more info contact Vincent Zamora vzamora@mpschools.net, Michael Hays 505-847-2855, or Gloria Zamora gzlobomanzanita@gmail.com.

MMAC 4th Annual Winter Lecture Series: A Song for the Riveron FEBRUARY 16 at the MMAC Center starting at 1 p.m. For more info call 505-847-0109 or visit manzanomountainartcouncil.org.

Fuzzy Fun Open Horse Show on FEBRUARY 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stanley Cyclone Center Indoor Arena. Pre-register online for classes and save $20 at wncr.org/new-events or register the day of. All proceeds benefit the New Mexico Horse Rescue. Free admission for spectators. Food and prizes will be available. For more infomation call 505-417-9380.

East Mountain Library Classic Film Series: Exceptional Films of Every Era and Many Lands, featuring “Lost in Paris,” FEBRUARY 16 from 2-4 p.m., at the East Mountain Library in Tijeras. Curated and introduced by Frank Cullen, Founder of the American Vaudeville Museum. For info, 505-281-8508 or showbiz@lobo.net.

Music for the Soul will be featuring Expression of Joy at the Holy Cross Episcopal Church on FEBRUARY 17 has been cancelled. For more information call 505-281-7722.

Bible Study Fellowship Women’s Class at Valley View Christian Church on FEBRUARY 22 at 10 a.m. For more information call Mary at 505-450-4252 or go to bsfinternational.org.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on FEBRUARY 22 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information.

MMAC 4th Annual Winter Lecture Series: Petroglyphs of New Mexico & the Wichita Indians of the Great Plains on FEBRUARY 23 at the MMAC Center starting at 1 p.m. For more info call 505-847-0109 or visit manzanomountainartcouncil.org.

Book Barn Sale at the Edgewood Community Library on FEBRUARY 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information contact Nadine nadine.zab@gmail.com or visit loveusedbooks.com or call 505-281-0138.

Family History Class: “Introduction to English Research” on FEBRUARY 27 at 10:30 a.m. at the Edgewood Family History Center. For more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on MARCH 8 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information.

East Mountain Library Classic Film Series: Exceptional Films of Every Era and Many Lands, featuring “Dinner at Eight,” MARCH 16 from 2-4 p.m., at the East Mountain Library in Tijeras. Curated and introduced by Frank Cullen, Founder of the American Vaudeville Museum. For info, 505-281-8508.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on MARCH 22 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information.

Music for the Soul will be featuring Trio New Mexico at the Holy Cross Episcopal Church on MARCH 24 starting at 2:30 p.m. For more information call 505-281-7722.

10th Annual Community Writing Contest the deadline is MARCH 27. Contest is open to residents of the East Mountains and Estancia Valley area. Categories are 3rd grade and under, 4th and 5th grade, 6-8th grade, 9-12th grade and adult. There will be winners in each category. Rules and entry form are available at the Moriarty Community Library. For more information 505-832-2513 or email communitywritingcontest@gmail.com.