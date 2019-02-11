Send calendar listings to news.ind.editor@gmail.com. Listings are free but subject to space availability.

Rep. Deb Haaland’s staff will be at the Moriarty Civic Center on FEBRUARY 11 starting at noon. For more info email felicia.salazar@mail.house.gov.

Medicare and Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services. They will be providing fee, unbiased advice on FEBRUARY 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Tijeras Senior Center. No appointment need. Fore more information call 505-286-4220.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on FEBRUARY 12 from 7-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6:30 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information or call 505-861-9855.

Medicare and Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services. They will be providing fee, unbiased advice on FEBRUARY 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Edgewood Senior Center. No appointment need. Fore more information call 505-281-2515.

Family History Class: “Things You May Be Missing on Ancestry” on FEBRUARY 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the Edgewood Family History Center. For more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Boots and Bling Daddy Daughter Dance on FEBRUARY 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Valley View Christian Church. $10 per couple and $5 for each additional daughter. Deadline for buying a ticket is February 10. For more info call 505-281-8373.

Bible Study Fellowship Women’s Class at Valley View Christian Church on FEBRUARY 15 at 10 a.m. For more information call Mary at 505-450-4252 or go to bsfinternational.org.

Mountainair Talent show at the MMAC Center on FEBRUARY 16 from 6-9 p.m. All ages welcome. For more info contact Vincent Zamora vzamora@mpschools.net, Michael Hays 505-847-2855, or Gloria Zamora gzlobomanzanita@gmail.com.

CERT Class on FEBRUARY 16 at the Moriarty Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more info call Vicki Voyle at 505-205-6315.

MMAC 4th Annual Winter Lecture Series: A Song for the Riveron FEBRUARY 16 at the MMAC Center starting at 1 p.m. For more info call 505-847-0109 or visit manzanomountainartcouncil.org.

Fuzzy Fun Open Horse Show on FEBRUARY 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stanley Cyclone Center Indoor Arena. Pre-register online for classes and save $20 at wncr.org/new-events or register the day of. All proceeds benefit the New Mexico Horse Rescue. Free admission for spectators. Food and prizes will be available. For more infomation call 505-417-9380.

East Mountain Library Classic Film Series: Exceptional Films of Every Era and Many Lands, featuring “Lost in Paris,” FEBRUARY 16 from 2-4 p.m., at the East Mountain Library in Tijeras. Curated and introduced by Frank Cullen, Founder of the American Vaudeville Museum. For info, 505-281-8508.

Music Circle and Open Mic on FEBRUARY 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Mountainair United Methodist Church. For more info email mlifetree@gmail.com.

Music for the Soul will be featuring Expression of Joy at the Holy Cross Episcopal Church on FEBRUARY 17 starting with a reception at 2:20 p.m. Event is free and donations are welcome. For more information call 505-281-7722.

Moriarty Garden Club meeting on FEBRUARY 19 starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Independent Newspaper’s Office. New members welcome. Call Georgia at 505-832-4558 for more info or email go2overlander@gmail.com.

East Mountain Library Veterans Outreach on FEBRUARY 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information on veteran’s tax exemptions and waivers, parking passes and license plates, etc. Veterans are encouraged to bring their DD-214. For more info call 505-383-2414.

Greater Edgewood Area Chamber “After Hours Mixer” on FEBRUARY 21 from 5-7 p.m. Hosted by First Choice Community Healthcare. Members and prospective members welcome. For more info call 505-596-0566.

Bible Study Fellowship Women’s Class at Valley View Christian Church on FEBRUARY 22 at 10 a.m. For more information call Mary at 505-450-4252 or go to bsfinternational.org.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on FEBRUARY 22 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information.

MMAC 4th Annual Winter Lecture Series: Petroglyphs of New Mexico & the Wichita Indians of the Great Plains on FEBRUARY 23 at the MMAC Center starting at 1 p.m. For more info call 505-847-0109 or visit manzanomountainartcouncil.org.

Book Barn Sale at the Edgewood Community Library on FEBRUARY 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information contact Nadine nadine.zab@gmail.com or visit loveusedbooks.com or call 505-281-0138.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on FEBRUARY 26 from 7-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6:30 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information or call 505-861-9855.

Free Mobile Food Pantry on FEBRUARY 26 at the Saint Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Parish Hall in Edgewood. Sign up and sign in begins at 8 a.m. Food distribution will begin at 11 a.m. For more info call 505-832-6655.

Family History Class: “Introduction to English Research” on FEBRUARY 27 at 10:30 a.m. at the Edgewood Family History Center. For more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Marriage/Relationship at the East Mountain Vineyard Church starting on MARCH 3. 10 week course called “Love and Respect.” Classes are every Sunday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. To sign up call Debbie at 505-681-8095 or email her at debbieron20@gmail.com.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on MARCH 8 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information.

Military and Veterans Day at the Legislature on MARCH 11 from noon to 4 p.m.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on MARCH 11 from 7-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6:30 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information or call 505-861-9855.

East Mountain Library Classic Film Series: Exceptional Films of Every Era and Many Lands, featuring “Dinner at Eight,” MARCH 16 from 2-4 p.m., at the East Mountain Library in Tijeras. Curated and introduced by Frank Cullen, Founder of the American Vaudeville Museum. For info, 505-281-8508.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on MARCH 22 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information.

Music for the Soul will be featuring Trio New Mexico at the Holy Cross Episcopal Church on MARCH 24 starting at 2:30 p.m. For more information call 505-281-7722.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on MARCH 25 from 7-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6:30 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information or call 505-861-9855.

10th Annual Community Writing Contest the deadline is MARCH 27. Contest is open to residents of the East Mountains and Estancia Valley area. Categories are 3rd grade and under, 4th and 5th grade, 6-8th grade, 9-12th grade and adult. There will be winners in each category. Rules and entry form are available at the Moriarty Community Library. For more information 505-832-2513 or email communitywritingcontest@gmail.com.

13th Annual Authors for Literacy Book Sale and Signing on APRIL 27 at the Moriarty Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit Read “Write” Adult Literacy and Friends of the Moriarty Library. For more info call 505-832-2513.

Spring Arts and Crafts who on MAY 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors wanted. Email KofCcraftshow@gmail.com for more info.