Do you have an item of interest to the community? Send calendar listings to news.ind.editor@gmail.com.

Vintage Book Sale on FEBRUARY 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center. For more info call 505-832-1719.

JJ and Mystic Roots performing at Sierra Blanca on FEBRUARY 22 from 6-9 p.m. For more info call 505-832-2337.

Jukebox Friday at Molly’s on FEBRUARY 22. Free pool from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Light Horse Hairy performing from 6-10 p.m. For more info call 505-281-9911.

Bible Study Fellowship Women’s Class at Valley View Christian Church on FEBRUARY 22 at 10 a.m. For more information call Mary at 505-450-4252 or go to bsfinternational.org.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on FEBRUARY 22 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information.

Mafia Mystery Dinner on FEBRUARY 23 starting at 6 p.m. at Legacy Church. $20 per person and $40 per couple. Tickets can be purchased at evcafoundation.org.

Vintage Book Sale on FEBRUARY 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center. For more info call 505-832-1719.

Wildfire Preparedness Workshop on FEBRUARY 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Los Vecinos. Free, For more info call 505-510-3478.

Stem Ivory, Manhigh and Dead City Radio will all be performing at the Lazy Lizard on FEBRUARY 23 starting at 7 p.m. For more info call 505-281-9122.

MMAC 4th Annual Winter Lecture Series: Petroglyphs of New Mexico & the Wichita Indians of the Great Plainson FEBRUARY 23 at the MMAC Center starting at 1 p.m. For more info call 505-847-0109 or visit manzanomountainartcouncil.org.

Book Barn Sale at the Edgewood Community Library on FEBRUARY 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information contact Nadine nadine.zab@gmail.com or visit loveusedbooks.com or call 505-281-0138.

Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee Meeting on FEBRUARY 26 starting at 6:30 p0.m. at the Edgewood Town Office. For more info or to submnit questions email the program manager at rholden@edgewood-nm.gov or call 505-286-4518.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on FEBRUARY 26 from 7-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6:30 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information or call 505-861-9855.

Free Mobile Food Pantry on FEBRUARY 26 at the Saint Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Parish Hall in Edgewood. Sign up and sign in begins at 8 a.m. Food distribution will begin at 11 a.m. For more info call 505-832-6655.

Family History Class: “Introduction to English Research” on FEBRUARY 27 at 10:30 a.m. at the Edgewood Family History Center. For more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Laugh Your Tail Off on FEBRUARY 28 at the Lazy Lizard. For more info visit sickson.com.

Ladies’ Spring Retreat on MARCH 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Valley View Christian Church. Cost is $12 per person and child care will be provided. For more info call Karen at 505-967-8849 or contact the church office at 505-281-8373 or email candace@vv.church.

Marriage/Relationship at the East Mountain Vineyard Church starting on MARCH 3. 10 week course called “Love and Respect.” Classes are every Sunday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. To sign up call Debbie at 505-681-8095 or email her at debbieron20@gmail.com.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on MARCH 8 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information.

Book Barn Sale at the Edgewood Library on MARCH 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more info email Nadine at nadine.zab@gmail.com.

Wildfire Preparedness Workshops on MARCH 9 from 10:30-12:30 p.m. at Vista Grande. Free. For more info call 505-510-3478.

Military and Veterans Day at the Legislature on MARCH 11 from noon to 4 p.m.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on MARCH 11 from 7-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6:30 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information or call 505-861-9855.

Friends of Tijers Pueblo Monthly Lecture Series: “Puebloan Ceramics of the El Rito Valley, NM on MARCH 12 at the Sandia Ranger Station starting at 6:30 p.m. For more info visit friendsoftijeraspueblo.org.

Edgewood Family History Center Class: “Finding more information on Census Records than you’ve ever imagined” on MARCH 13 starting at 10:30 a.m. For more info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com

Youth Art Club Extension Poetry Slam and Poetry Jam on MARCH 14 from 1:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mountainair Middle/High School. For more info call 505-847-0109 or visit manzanomountainartcouncil.org.

East Mountain Library Classic Film Series: Exceptional Films of Every Era and Many Lands, featuring “Dinner at Eight,” MARCH 16 from 2-4 p.m., at the East Mountain Library in Tijeras. Curated and introduced by Frank Cullen, Founder of the American Vaudeville Museum. For info, 505-281-8508.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on MARCH 22 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information.

Book Barn Sale at the Edgewood Library on MARCH 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more info email Nadine at nadine.zab@gmail.com.

Music for the Soul will be featuring Trio New Mexico at the Holy Cross Episcopal Church on MARCH 24 starting at 2:30 p.m. For more information call 505-281-7722.

Rock Canyon Tap Room open mic on MARCH 25 from 7-9:30 p.m. Sign up starts at 6:30 p.m. Contact kevinworley51@gmail.com for more information or call 505-861-9855.

The Edgewood Family History Center class: “Combing Family Search and Ancestry” on MARCH 27 starting at 10:30 a.m. For more info email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

10th Annual Community Writing Contest the deadline is MARCH 27. Contest is open to residents of the East Mountains and Estancia Valley area. Categories are 3rd grade and under, 4th and 5th grade, 6-8th grade, 9-12th grade and adult. There will be winners in each category. Rules and entry form are available at the Moriarty Community Library. For more information 505-832-2513 or email communitywritingcontest@gmail.com.

Historic Preservation Workshop 1: The Basics-Why Preserve Historic Places? on MARCH 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more info call 505-847-0109 or visit manzanomountainartscouncil.org.

Layers of Inspiration: Ancient Art, Archeaology, Nature and Creativity on APRIL 2 starting at 7 p.m. For more info call 505-847-0109 or visit manzanomountainartcouncil.org.

Kitchen Creations a 4-class series on APRIL 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Forest Meadow Baptist Church. Please call 505-243-1386 to sign up.

Historic Preservation Workshop 2: HIstoric Preservation Resources and Benefits on APRIL 11 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. For more info call 505-847-0109 or visit manzanomountainartscouncil.org.

Kitchen Creations a 4-class series on APRIL 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Forest Meadow Baptist Church. Please call 505-243-1386 to sign up.

Kitchen Creations a 4-class series on APRIL 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Forest Meadow Baptist Church. Please call 505-243-1386 to sign up.

Kitchen Creations a 4-class series on APRIL 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Forest Meadow Baptist Church. Please call 505-243-1386 to sign up.

Country Living and Lifestyles EXPO on APRIL 27. For more info visit edgewoodchambernm.com.

13th Annual Authors for Literacy Book Sale and Signing on APRIL 27 at the Moriarty Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit Read “Write” Adult Literacy and Friends of the Moriarty Library. For more info call 505-832-2513.

Dedication of the Stephen A. Sandlin Memorial Police Station on MAY 4 starting at noon. For more info call 505-847-2321.

Spring Arts and Crafts who on MAY 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors wanted. Email KofCcraftshow@gmail.com for more info.