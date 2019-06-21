Country Friends Antiques Flea Market JUNE 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at El Comedor in Moriarty. Free admission, free vendor spaces and free parking. For more information call 254-433-9847.

Salmon Ruins is hosting a viewing of the solstice sunlight alignment starting at 7 a.m. on JUNE 21. For more information call 505-362-2013.

Let It Grow performing at the Ale Republic on JUNE 21 from 5-8 p.m. For more information call 505-281-2828.

Rt 66 Arts Alliance and IndependArt gallery exhibit opening on JUNE 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Independent newspaper’s office in Edgewood. For more information email rt66artsalliance@gmail.com.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JUNE 21 from 4-5 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

Estancia Valley Hands of Hope Community Yard Sale on JUNE 22-23. For more information call 505-480-1767.

Rock Bottom performing at Molly’s on JUNE 22 from 1:30-5 p.m. For more information all 505-281-9911.

4thAnnual Throwing for a Vet Horseshoe Tournament on JUNE 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. $40 per team in Estancia.

On Tap performing at Sierra Blanca Brewing Company on JUNE 22 from 4-7 p.m. For more information call 505-832-2337.

Movies in the Park on JUNE 22 at Los Vecinos. Free. Featuring “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.” For more information call 505-314-0477. Movies start at sundown and schedules are subject to change dependent on weather conditions.

The Fabulous Martini-Tones performing at the Lazy Lizard on JUNE 22 from 7-10 p.m. For more information call 505-281-9122.

Flea Market at Finders Keeper Thrift Store on JUNE 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information call 505-985-8091.

Memphis P-Tails performing at Molly’s on JUNE 22 from 6-10 p.m. For more information call 505-281-9911.

Still Closed For Repairs performing at the Ale Republic on JUNE 22 from 5-7 p.m. For more information call 505-281-2828.

Wildflower walk on JUNE 22. Group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sandia Ranger station. Walks are one to two miles and approximately 2-3 hours. Come prepared with comfortable walking shoes, hats, sunscreen, snacks and water. Flower list will be provided by the guides. Walk schedules are subject to change according to weather and forest restrictions. Wildflower walks are free but there is a $3 parking fee in National Forests. For more information call 505-281-3304 or visit jean.payne505@gmail.com.

Yard Sale on JUNE 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mail and Copy in Edgewood. For more information call 505-281-2400.

Edric Explosion performing at Molly’s on JUNE 23 from 3-7 p.m. For more information call 505-281-9911.

SMASH Art Family Sundays on JUNE 23 at the Ale Republic. For more information call 505-274-3347.

More Love Music Monday live music with Jimbo on JUNE 24 at Trail Rider Pizza from 6 p.m. to close. For more information email trailriderpizz@gmail.com.

Let Love Grow Tuesday live music with Jim Kono on JUNE 25 from 6 p.m. to close. For more information email trailriderpizza@gmail.com.

TNT Summer Fun youth program will be taking kids to Santa Rosa Lake Park on JUNE 26. Bus will leave Estancia Middle school at 8:30 a.m. and return at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Cost is $5. For more information or to volunteer call 384-2971, 269-8187, 384-2003, 300-9625.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JUNE 26 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

Open Mic on JUNE 27 at the Old Mill Restaurant in Estancia. For more information email mlifetree@gmail.com.

East Mountain Regional Chamber of Commerce mixer on JUNE 27 at Sierra Blanca Brewery from 5:30-7 p.m. For more information email info@eastmountainchamber.com.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JUNE 27 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

Country Friends Antiques Flea Market JUNE 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at El Comedor in Moriarty. Free admission, free vendor spaces and free parking. For more information call 254-433-9847.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JUNE 28 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

The Historic Shaffer Hotel and Cafe will be opening its cafe and gallery on JUNE 29.

Rides on 66 on JUNE 29 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. in Moriarty. Free. For more information or to become a vendor call 505-340-8683.

Wildflower walk on JUNE 29. Group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sandia Ranger station. Walks are one to two miles and approximately 2-3 hours. Come prepared with comfortable walking shoes, hats, sunscreen, snacks and water. Flower list will be provided by the guides. Walk schedules are subject to change according to weather and forest restrictions. Wildflower walks are free but there is a $3 parking fee in National Forests. For more information call 505-281-3304 or visit jean.payne505@gmail.com.

Felix y los Gatos at the MMAC during Mountainar Jubilee JULY 29 from 9-10 a.m. For more information call 512-839-4319.

Mountainair Jubilee Independence Day celebration JULY 29. Parade 10 a.m. on Broadway. Music, games, music, food, more. Call 505-440-9715 for info.

More Love Monday live music with Philip Holmes at Trail Rider Pizza on JULY 1 from 6 p.m. to close. For more information email trailriderpizza@gmail.com.

Let Love Grow Tuesday live music at Trail Rider Pizza on JULY 2 from 6 p.m. to close. For more information email trailriderpizza@gmail.com.

Medicare & Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on JULY 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bethel Storehouse. No appointment needed, call 505-832-6642 for info.

TNT Summer Fun youth program will be taking kids to the Gravity Park/Movies on JULY 3. Bus will leave Estancia Middle school at 8:30 a.m. and return at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Cost is $10. For more information or to volunteer call 384-2971, 269-8187, 384-2003, 300-9625.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 3 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

Moriarty JULY 4 celebration starts with pancake breakfast at the Moriarty Lions Club from 7 to 11 a.m. Vendors set up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 4 p.m. at the Lions Club. Parade at 9 a.m. with line-up at Tillery starting at 7 a.m. For info call 505-288-7351 or 505-259-9089.

Happy 4th at Lake Arthur Park on JULY 4 starting at 4 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Estancia Aquatic Center will be open from 12-6 p.m. Food and water will be available. For more information call 505-384-2709.

Country Friends Antiques Flea Market JULY 5-6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at El Comedor in Moriarty. Free admission, free vendor spaces and free parking. For more information call 254-433-9847.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 5 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

Annual Cruising Moriarty Car Show on JULY 5-7. Free all day event at Crosley Park. Free registration at Coast 2 Coast. Mandatory registration for any vehicle who wants to participate. Food, music, dancing and fireworks. For more info or to register call 505-832-5300 or 505-269-6715 or email C2Cmusclecars@gmail.com

Mary Shultz Collection at the MMAC Center in Mountainair. Opening reception is JULY 6 from 2-5 p.m. The show will be hanging from JULY 6-AUGUST 20.

Manzano Mountain Art Council annual membership appreciation meeting on JULY 6 from 1-2 p.m. New members welcome! For more information call 512-839-4319.

Quarai Astronomy Event on JULY 6 from 7-11 p.m. Event is free and all ages. Starts off with guided nature hike and a tour of the ruins. Once the sun goes down the telescopes will be set up. For more information call 505-847-2290.

Moriarty MX 2019 Summer Race Series. Round 6 is on JULY 6-7. For more info visit moriartymx.net or call 505-306-7269.

More Love Monday live music with Leigh Baca at Trail Rider Pizza on JULY 8 from 6 p.m. to close. For more information email trailriderpizza@gmail.com.

Medicare & Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on JULY 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tijeras Senior Center. No appointment needed, call 505-286-4220 for info.

Let Love Grow Tuesday live music with Kevin Kinane and Drums Around the World at Trail Rider Pizza on JULY 9 from 6 p.m. to close. For more information email trailriderpizza@gmail.com.

Medicare & Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on JULY 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Edgewood Senior Center. No appointment needed, call 505-281-2515 for info.

TNT Summer Fun youth program will be taking kids to the Hinkle Family Fun Center/Movies on JULY 10. Bus will leave Estancia Middle school at 8:30 a.m. and return at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Cost is $15. For more information or to volunteer call 384-2971, 269-8187, 300-9625.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 10 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 11 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

La Sala de Galisteo Arts Center presents “Influences,” a lecture series on JULY 11 starting at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public. For more information visit lasaladegalisteo.org.

Country Friends Antiques Flea Market JULY 12-13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at El Comedor in Moriarty. Free admission, free vendor spaces and free parking. For more information call 254-433-9847.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 12 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

Book Barn Sale at the Edgewood library on JULY 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information email Nadine at nadine.zab@gmail.comor visit weloveusedbooks.com.

“Garden Meal and Preperation,” East Mountain Seed and Garden Workshop on JULY 13 starting at 10 a.m. TO RSVP or for more information email karencox51@yahoo.com

American Legion Post 74 at Happy Trails Campground in Moriarty celebrates 70 years JULY 13-14. Craft show, raffle, silent auction, booths for $10, food, music. For info, 505-803-9657.

Spaghetti Dinner at the Moriarty Lion’s Club on JULY 14 starting at 1 p.m. Dinner costs $7 per person and kids 10 and under are free. Silent auction, $1 raffle tickets and bake sale. Fundraiser for Baby Brycen Winters to raise funds for a wheel chair ramp and lift.

Mighty Mystic performing at Molly’s on JULY 15 from 3-9 p.m. For more information call 505-281-9911.

More Love Monday live music with Kathy Liden at Trail Rider Pizza on JULY 15 from 6 p.m. to close. For more information emailtrailriderpizza@gmail.com.

Summer Arts Camp JULY 15-19 from 9 a.m. to noon. One week camp. $30. Kids 8-18. Music, art, student interns, and afternoon drama class. For more info visit route66artsalliance.org or email route66artsalliance@gmail.com

TNT Summer Fun youth program will be taking kids to the Estancia Pool on JULY 17. Bus will leave Estancia Middle school at 8:30 a.m. and return at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Cost is $2. For more information or to volunteer call 384-2971, 269-8187, 300-9625.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 17 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 18 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

Country Friends Antiques Flea Market JULY 19-20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at El Comedor in Moriarty. Free admission, free vendor spaces and free parking. For more information call 254-433-9847.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 19 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

Worship Music Festival on JULY 20 from 5-8 p.m. at Mountainside United Methodist Church. Free. For more information call 505-281-5117.

“Under the Influences,” re-opening show for the La Sala de Galisteo Summer Visual Arts on JULY 20 from 7-7 p.m. Live music and refreshments. For more information lasaladegalisteo.org.

Guardians of the Angels will be hosting a birthday party fundraiser for Baby Brycen Winters 3rd birthday on JULY 21 at the Edgewood Soccer Field starting at 2 p.m. For more information call 505-286-4494.

TNT Summer Fun youth program will be taking kids to the Cliffs Amusement Park on JULY 24. Bus will leave Estancia Middle school at 8:30 a.m. and return at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Cost is $18. For more information or to volunteer call 384-2971, 269-8187, 300-9625.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 24 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

“What’s New in Family Search?” at he Edgewood Family History Center on JULY 24 starting at 10:30. For more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 25 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

La Sala de Galisteo Arts Center Film Series, “Under the Influences,” featuring Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown,” on JULY 25 at 6:30 p.m. For more information visit lasaladegalisteo.org.

Country Friends Antiques Flea Market JULY 26-27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at El Comedor in Moriarty. Free admission, free vendor spaces and free parking. For more information call 254-433-9847.

Annual Village of Corona Summer Festival on JULY 26-27 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Veterans Memorial service, followed by a parade and vending booths on Main Street at 10 a.m., a lunch to benefit the local FFA chapter and a ranch rodeo at the Corona Arena. A library book sale and regional photo competition run both days.For more info call 575-849-5511.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 26 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

Movies in the Park on JULY 27 at Vista Grande Community Center. Free. Featuring “Christoper Robin” For more information call 505-314-0477. Movies start at sundown and schedules are subject to change dependent on weather conditions.

Book Barn Sale at the Edgewood library on JULY 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information email Nadine at nadine.zab@gmail.com or visit weloveusedbooks.com.

Camp Write Right registration and informational meeting is on JULY 29 from 3-5 p.m. at the Estancia Library. For more information call 505-384-9655.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 31 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

TNT Summer Fun youth program will be taking kids to the Museum/Explora on JULY 31. Bus will leave Estancia Middle school at 8:30 a.m. and return at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Cost is $15. For more information or to volunteer call 384-2971, 269-8187, 300-9625.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, AUGUST 1 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, AUGUST 2 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

Wildflower walk on AUGUST 3. Group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sandia Ranger station. Walks are one to two miles and approximately 2-3 hours. Come prepared with comfortable walking shoes, hats, sunscreen, snacks and water. Flower list will be provided by the guides. Walk schedules are subject to change according to weather and forest restrictions. Wildflower walks are free but there is a $3 parking fee in National Forests. For more information call 505-281-3304 or visit jean.payne505@gmail.com.

Camp Write Right! From AUGUST 5-OCTOBER 28. Ages 8-14 and the cost is $15. For more information call 505-384-9655.

Medicare & Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on AUGUST 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bethel Storehouse. No appointment needed, call 505-832-6642 for info.

Wildflower walk on AUGUST 10. Group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sandia Ranger station. Walks are one to two miles and approximately 2-3 hours. Come prepared with comfortable walking shoes, hats, sunscreen, snacks and water. Flower list will be provided by the guides. Walk schedules are subject to change according to weather and forest restrictions. Wildflower walks are free but there is a $3 parking fee in National Forests. For more information call 505-281-3304 or visit jean.payne505@gmail.com.

Medicare & Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on AUGUST 12 from 9:30 a.m. 1 p.m. at Tijeras Senior Center. No appointment needed, call 505-286-4220 for info.

Medicare & Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on AUGUST 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Edgewood Senior Center. No appointment needed, call 505-281-2515 for info.

“Collecting, Preserving and Compiling Family Stories,” at the Edgewood Family History Center on AUGUST 14 starting at 10:30 p.m. For more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Wildflower walk on AUGUST 17. Group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sandia Ranger station. Walks are one to two miles and approximately 2-3 hours. Come prepared with comfortable walking shoes, hats, sunscreen, snacks and water. Flower list will be provided by the guides. Walk schedules are subject to change according to weather and forest restrictions. Wildflower walks are free but there is a $3 parking fee in National Forests. For more information call 505-281-3304 or visit jean.payne505@gmail.com.

Wildflower walk on AUGUST 24. Group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sandia Ranger station. Walks are one to two miles and approximately 2-3 hours. Come prepared with comfortable walking shoes, hats, sunscreen, snacks and water. Flower list will be provided by the guides. Walk schedules are subject to change according to weather and forest restrictions. Wildflower walks are free but there is a $3 parking fee in National Forests. For more information call 505-281-3304 or visit jean.payne505@gmail.com.

Mountainair Sunflower Festival on AUGUST 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Arts & crafts, sunflower hat contest, juried art show, children’s games and activities, food vendors and an art raffle. Free.

Wildflower walk on AUGUST 31. Group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sandia Ranger station. Walks are one to two miles and approximately 2-3 hours. Come prepared with comfortable walking shoes, hats, sunscreen, snacks and water. Flower list will be provided by the guides. Walk schedules are subject to change according to weather and forest restrictions. Wildflower walks are free but there is a $3 parking fee in National Forests. For more information call 505-281-3304 or visit jean.payne505@gmail.com.

Moriarty MX 2019 Summer Race Series. Round 7 (David Fisher Memorial) is on AUGUST 17-18. For more info visit moriartymx.net or call 505-306-7269.

Medicare & Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on SEPTEMBER 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bethel Storehouse. No appointment needed, call 505-832-6642 for info.

Moriarty MX 2019 Summer Race Series. Round 8 is on SEPTEMBER 7-8. For more info visit moriartymx.net or call 505-306-7269.

Medicare & Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on SEPTEMBER 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tijeras Senior Center. No appointment needed, call 505-286-4220 for info.

Medicare & Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on SEPTEMBER 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Edgewood Senior Center. No appointment needed, call 505-281-2515 for info.

East Mountain Regional Chamber of Commerce 66 on 66 Poker Run on SEPTEMBER 28 from 2-5 p.m.

New Mexico Route 66 Film Festival on SEPTEMBER 28. Deadline for participation is September 9. For more information visit film freeway.com/NewMexicoRt66FilmFestival.

Moriarty MX 2019 Summer Race Series. Round 9 is on SEPTEMBER 28-29. For more info visit moriartymx.net or call 505-306-7269.

Moriarty MX 2019 Summer Race Series. Round 10 is on OCTOBER 12-13. For more info visit moriartymx.net or call 505-306-7269.

Moriarty MX 2019 Summer Race Series. AMA NM State Championship is on OCTOBER 26-27. For more info visit moriartymx.net or call 505-306-7269.

