Country Friends Antiques Flea Market JULY 12-13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at El Comedor in Moriarty. Free admission, free vendor spaces and free parking. For more information call 254-433-9847.

Family Night at the Estancia Aquatic Center on JULY 12 from 6:15-9:15 p.m. For more information contact the Torrance County DWI Prevention Program at 505-705-0332.

Lights For Liberty an Estancia Valley Candlelight Vigil at Arthur Park on JULY 12 from 6-9 p.m. Candlelight vigil is to bring advocacy, justice and awareness for immigrant families. Special guest Sally-Alice Thompson will be present. For more information call Margarita Mercure Hibbs at 505-705-9526 or email her at mercuremargarita@yahoo.com.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 12 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

Water Fun Day at the Edgewood Soccer Field on JULY 13 from 1-4 p.m. For more information 505-286-4518.

Rt. 66 Trading Post Movie on JULY 13. Showing Captain Marvel. Showtimes are 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. $5 includes candy, popcorn and a drink. For more information 505-595-0066.

Book Barn Sale at the Edgewood library on JULY 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information email Nadine at nadine.zab@gmail.comor visit weloveusedbooks.com.

Music on the Mountain: Fast Heart Mart performing at the Ale Repulic on JULY 13 from 5-8 p.m. For more information call 505-281-2828 or visit alerepublic.com.

Pintresting Projects at the Edgewood Library on JULY 13 deom 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information call 505-286-4518.

Cowboy Chuckwagon Dinner show on JULY 13 starting at 6 p.m. BBQ and live music. $27 for adults, $25 for seniors, $12 for kids 5-11 years old and under 4 is free. Bring a group of 10 or more and get a discount. Reservations by 2 p.m. day of are required. For reservations or more information call 505-281-7655 or 1-877-981-WILD or visit wildlifewest.org.

Second Saturday Community CoffeeHouse presents F/E/A/T/H/E/R and Scott Steele on JULY 13 starting at 6 p.m. at Woodsend Church in Edgewood. For more information go to ssccoffeehouse.org or email ssccoffeehouse@gmail.com.

“Garden Meal and Preperation,” East Mountain Seed and Garden Workshop on JULY 13 starting at 10 a.m. TO RSVP or for more information email karencox51@yahoo.com

American Legion Post 74 at Happy Trails Campground in Moriarty celebrates 70 years JULY 13-14. Craft show, raffle, silent auction, booths for $10, food, music. For info, 505-803-9657.

“GI Jokes: A (Somewhat) Light-hearted Look at Military Life,” a new display at the Museum of the American Military Family on JULY 13. Saturday through Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. For more information call 505-504-6830.

The Project performing at Molly’s on JULY 13 from 1:30-5 p.m. For more information call 505-281-9911.

Cats on the Prowl performing at the Lazy Lizard on JULY 13 from 2-5 p.m. For more information call 505-281-9122.

Third Degree performing at Molly’s on JULY 13 from 6-10 p.m. For more information call 505-281-9911.

Garage and Bake Sale at Mail and Copy on JULY 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 505-281-2400.

Split Decision performing at Molly’s on JULY 14 from 3-7 p.m. For more information call 505-281-9911.

Spaghetti Dinner at the Moriarty Lion’s Club on JULY 14 starting at 1 p.m. Dinner costs $7 per person and kids 10 and under are free. Silent auction, $1 raffle tickets and bake sale. Fundraiser for Baby Brycen Winters to raise funds for a wheel chair ramp and lift.

Mighty Mystic performing at Molly’s on JULY 15 from 3-9 p.m. For more information call 505-281-9911.

Learn CPR, free class at Bethel Community Storehouse on JULY 15 starting at 10:30 a.m. For more information call 505-832-6642.

More Love Monday live music with Kathy Liden at Trail Rider Pizza on JULY 15 from 6 p.m. to close. For more information email trailriderpizza@gmail.com.

School Supplies Drive from JULY 15-AUGUST 16 at the Estancia Public Library.

Summer Arts Camp JULY 15-19 from 9 a.m. to noon. One week camp. $30. Kids 8-18. Music, art, student interns, and afternoon drama class. For more info visit route66artsalliance.org or email route66artsalliance@gmail.com

TNT Summer Fun youth program will be taking kids to the Estancia Pool on JULY 17. Bus will leave Estancia Middle school at 8:30 a.m. and return at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Cost is $2. For more information or to volunteer call 384-2971, 269-8187, 300-9625.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 17 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 18 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

Country Friends Antiques Flea Market JULY 19-20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at El Comedor in Moriarty. Free admission, free vendor spaces and free parking. For more information call 254-433-9847.

Middle School/Highschool Night at the Estancia Aquatic Center on JULY 19 from 6:15-9:15 p.m. For more information contact the Torrance County DWI Prevention Program at 505-705-0332.

Grateful Dead tribute night at the Ale Republic on JULY 19 from 5-8 p.m. For more information call 505-281-2828 or visit alerepublic.com.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 19 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

West fest Dance on JULY 20 at the MMAC following the FFA Ranch Rodeo featuring music by Kyle Murphy w/ Black Hats & Pearl Snaps. Admission is $5 and kids under 12 are free. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. Art and food vendors. For more information call 512-839-4319.

Music on the Mountain at the Ale Repulic on JULY 20 from 5-8 p.m. For more information call 505-281-2828 or visit alerepublic.com.

Worship Music Festival on JULY 20 from 5-8 p.m. at Mountainside United Methodist Church. Free. For more information call 505-281-5117.

Book Sale at Read “Write” Adult Literacy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on JULY 20. $2 a bag!

“Under the Influences,” re-opening show for the La Sala de Galisteo Summer Visual Arts on JULY 20 from 7-7 p.m. Live music and refreshments. For more information lasaladegalisteo.org.

Guardians of the Angels will be hosting a birthday party for Baby Brycen Winters 3rdbirthday on JULY 21 at the Edgewood Soccer Field starting at 2 p.m. For more information call 505-286-4494.

TNT Summer Fun youth program will be taking kids to the Cliffs Amusement Park on JULY 24. Bus will leave Estancia Middle school at 8:30 a.m. and return at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Cost is $18. For more information or to volunteer call 384-2971, 269-8187, 300-9625.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 24 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

“What’s New in Family Search?” at he Edgewood Family History Center on JULY 24 starting at 10:30. For more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 25 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

La Sala de Galisteo Arts Center Film Series, “Under the Influences,” featuring Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown,” on JULY 25 at 6:30 p.m. For more information visit lasaladegalisteo.org.

Country Friends Antiques Flea Market JULY 26-27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at El Comedor in Moriarty. Free admission, free vendor spaces and free parking. For more information call 254-433-9847.

Annual Village of Corona Summer Festival on JULY 26-27 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Veterans Memorial service, followed by a parade and vending booths on Main Street at 10 a.m., a lunch to benefit the local FFA chapter and a ranch rodeo at the Corona Arena. A library book sale and regional photo competition run both days.For more info call 575-849-5511.

“Tall Tales and Memories,” at Arthur Park on JULY 26 at 6 p.m. Food and drinks and stories about Estancia. For more information call 505-384-2579 or 505-301-1802.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 26 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

Family Night at the Estancia Aquatic Center on JULY 26 from 6:15-9:15 p.m. For more information contact the Torrance County DWI Prevention Program at 505-705-0332.

Carving Basics Workshop with Hopi Artist Glenn Fred at the MMAC on JULY 27-28 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days. Light lunch included. $100 for members and $125 for non-members. Please register to attend at mmacevents@gmail.com or call Carole at 505-847-7466.

Music on the Mountain at the Ale Repulic on JULY 27 from 5-8 p.m. For more information call 505-281-2828 or visit alerepublic.com.

Cowboy Chuckwagon Dinner show on JULY 27 starting at 6 p.m. BBQ and live music. $27 for adults, $25 for seniors, $12 for kids 5-11 years old and under 4 is free. Bring a group of 10 or more and get a discount. Reservations by 2 p.m. day of are required. For reservations or more information call 505-281-7655 or 1-877-981-WILD or visit wildlifewest.org.

Estancia’s 55thAnnual Old Timers’ Day on JULY 27 at Arthur Park. Breakfast at 7 a.m., parade line-up at 9 a.m. Parade at 10 a.m. Lunch at 12 p.m. and the Estancia Volunteer Firefighters’ Reunion reception at 2:30 p.m. For more information call Tommy at 505-384-2579 or Jaci 505-301-1802.

Movies in the Park on JULY 27 at Vista Grande Community Center. Free. Featuring “Christoper Robin” For more information call 505-314-0477. Movies start at sundown and schedules are subject to change dependent on weather conditions.

Book Barn Sale at the Edgewood library on JULY 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information email Nadine at nadine.zab@gmail.com or visit weloveusedbooks.com.

Astronomy Evening in the Manzano Mountains on JULY 28 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Manzano Mountains Campground. For more information call 505-847-2400.

Camp Write Right registration and informational meeting is on JULY 29 from 3-5 p.m. at the Estancia Library. For more information call 505-384-9655.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, JULY 31 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

TNT Summer Fun youth program will be taking kids to the Museum/Explora on JULY 31. Bus will leave Estancia Middle school at 8:30 a.m. and return at 5:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Cost is $15. For more information or to volunteer call 384-2971, 269-8187, 300-9625.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, AUGUST 1 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

Middle School/Highschool Night at the Estancia Aquatic Center on AUGUST 2 from 6:15-9:15 p.m. For more information contact the Torrance County DWI Prevention Program at 505-705-0332.

First Friday Art Opening at the Ale Republic on AUGUST 2 featuring the art of Mary Beth Woiccak from 6-8 p.m. For more information call 505-281-2828 or visit alerepublic.com.

Water Aerobics at Estancia Aquatic Center, AUGUST 2 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. $3 admission to pool, plus class fee, which may be covered by Silver Sneakers. Call to register ahead of time, 505-980-0602.

Wildflower walk on AUGUST 3. Group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sandia Ranger station. Walks are one to two miles and approximately 2-3 hours. Come prepared with comfortable walking shoes, hats, sunscreen, snacks and water. Flower list will be provided by the guides. Walk schedules are subject to change according to weather and forest restrictions. Wildflower walks are free but there is a $3 parking fee in National Forests. For more information call 505-281-3304 or visit jean.payne505@gmail.com.

Music on the Mountain at the Ale Repulic on AUGUST 3 from 5-8 p.m. For more information call 505-281-2828 or visit alerepublic.com.

End of Summer Splash at the Estancia Aquatic Center on AUGUST 4 from noon to 6 p.m. For more information contact the Torrance County DWI Prevention Program at 505-705-0332.

Camp Write Right! From AUGUST 5-OCTOBER 28. Ages 8-14 and the cost is $15. For more information call 505-384-9655.

Medicare & Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on AUGUST 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bethel Storehouse. No appointment needed, call 505-832-6642 for info.

“The Big Lebowski,” at La Sala de Galisteo Arts Center as part of the film series called “Under the Influences,” on AUGUST 8 starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information visit lasaladegalisteo.org.

Wildflower walk on AUGUST 10. Group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sandia Ranger station. Walks are one to two miles and approximately 2-3 hours. Come prepared with comfortable walking shoes, hats, sunscreen, snacks and water. Flower list will be provided by the guides. Walk schedules are subject to change according to weather and forest restrictions. Wildflower walks are free but there is a $3 parking fee in National Forests. For more information call 505-281-3304 or visit jean.payne505@gmail.com.

Cowboy Chuckwagon Dinner show on AUGUST 10 starting at 6 p.m. BBQ and live music. $27 for adults, $25 for seniors, $12 for kids 5-11 years old and under 4 is free. Bring a group of 10 or more and get a discount. Reservations by 2 p.m. day of are required. For reservations or more information call 505-281-7655 or 1-877-981-WILD or visit wildlifewest.org.

Medicare & Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on AUGUST 12 from 9:30 a.m. 1 p.m. at Tijeras Senior Center. No appointment needed, call 505-286-4220 for info.

Medicare & Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on AUGUST 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Edgewood Senior Center. No appointment needed, call 505-281-2515 for info.

“Collecting, Preserving and Compiling Family Stories,” at the Edgewood Family History Center on AUGUST 14 starting at 10:30 a.m. For more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Wildflower walk on AUGUST 17. Group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sandia Ranger station. Walks are one to two miles and approximately 2-3 hours. Come prepared with comfortable walking shoes, hats, sunscreen, snacks and water. Flower list will be provided by the guides. Walk schedules are subject to change according to weather and forest restrictions. Wildflower walks are free but there is a $3 parking fee in National Forests. For more information call 505-281-3304 or visit jean.payne505@gmail.com.

Treasure Sale at the Manzano Mountain Art Council on AUGUST 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call 512-839-4319.

Wildflower walk on AUGUST 24. Group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sandia Ranger station. Walks are one to two miles and approximately 2-3 hours. Come prepared with comfortable walking shoes, hats, sunscreen, snacks and water. Flower list will be provided by the guides. Walk schedules are subject to change according to weather and forest restrictions. Wildflower walks are free but there is a $3 parking fee in National Forests. For more information call 505-281-3304 or visit jean.payne505@gmail.com.

2019 Mountainair Sunflower Festival on AUGUST 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Arts & crafts, sunflower hat contest, juried art show, children’s games and activities, food vendors and an art raffle. Free.

“Using Google to enhance your Family History History Research,” at the Edgewood Family History Center on AUGUST 28 starting at 10:30 a.m. For more information email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com.

Cowboy Chuckwagon Dinner show on AUGUST 31 starting at 6 p.m. BBQ and live music. $27 for adults, $25 for seniors, $12 for kids 5-11 years old and under 4 is free. Bring a group of 10 or more and get a discount. Reservations by 2 p.m. day of are required. For reservations or more information call 505-281-7655 or 1-877-981-WILD or visit wildlifewest.org.

Wildflower walk on AUGUST 31. Group will meet at 9 a.m. at the Sandia Ranger station. Walks are one to two miles and approximately 2-3 hours. Come prepared with comfortable walking shoes, hats, sunscreen, snacks and water. Flower list will be provided by the guides. Walk schedules are subject to change according to weather and forest restrictions. Wildflower walks are free but there is a $3 parking fee in National Forests. For more information call 505-281-3304 or visit jean.payne505@gmail.com.

Moriarty MX 2019 Summer Race Series. Round 7 (David Fisher Memorial) is on AUGUST 17-18. For more info visit moriartymx.net or call 505-306-7269.

Cowboy Chuckwagon Dinner show on SEPTEMBER 2 starting at 6 p.m. BBQ and live music. $27 for adults, $25 for seniors, $12 for kids 5-11 years old and under 4 is free. Bring a group of 10 or more and get a discount. Reservations by 2 p.m. day of are required. For reservations or more information call 505-281-7655 or 1-877-981-WILD or visit wildlifewest.org.

Medicare & Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on SEPTEMBER 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bethel Storehouse. No appointment needed, call 505-832-6642 for info.

Moriarty MX 2019 Summer Race Series. Round 8 is on SEPTEMBER 7-8. For more info visit moriartymx.net or call 505-306-7269.

Medicare & Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on SEPTEMBER 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tijeras Senior Center. No appointment needed, call 505-286-4220 for info.

Medicare & Medicaid assistance from NM Aging and Long-Term Services, providing free, unbiased advice on SEPTEMBER 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Edgewood Senior Center. No appointment needed, call 505-281-2515 for info.

East Mountain Regional Chamber of Commerce 66 on 66 Poker Run on SEPTEMBER 28 from 2-5 p.m.

New Mexico Route 66 Film Festival on SEPTEMBER 28. Deadline for participation is September 9. For more information visit film freeway.com/NewMexicoRt66FilmFestival.

Moriarty MX 2019 Summer Race Series. Round 9 is on SEPTEMBER 28-29. For more info visit moriartymx.net or call 505-306-7269.

Moriarty MX 2019 Summer Race Series. Round 10 is on OCTOBER 12-13. For more info visit moriartymx.net or call 505-306-7269.

Moriarty MX 2019 Summer Race Series. AMA NM State Championship is on OCTOBER 26-27. For more info visit moriartymx.net or call 505-306-7269.

