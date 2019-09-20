Coffee, Cabernet and Creativity at LifeJuice Coffee on SEPTEMBER 20 from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Enjoy a night of friends, wine and painting. Bring a bottle of wine for sharing. To RSVP email info@eastmountainchamber.com.

Town of Edgewood’s 20 year anniversary on SEPTEMBER 20 starting at 6 p.m. For info, 505-286-4518 or clabrum@edgewood-nm.gov. Open house from 4-6 p.m. at Town Hall, Police Department, Animal Control and Municipal Court.

Santo Niño Fiestas at the Holy Child Parish in Tijeras. Visperas on SEPTEMBER 20 starting at 7 p.m. and Fiesta Mass on SEPTEMBER 21 starting at 10 a.m. followed by a procession. For more information or to volunteer or donate contact Teresa Armenta at 505-264-2811 or Leroy Gonzales at 505-250-2796.

8thAnnual Oktoberfest at Sierra Blanca Brewing on SEPTEMBER 21 starting at 2 p.m. Family fun day with beer, brats and live music. Kids under 10 are free. Adult tickets are $15. For more information call 505-832-2337.

4th Annual Bustin’ Clays Tournament at Founder’s Ranch on SEPTEMBER 21. Check in is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Start time is 10 a.m. for advanced and 10:15 for novice. $280 per team and $70 per person. Prizes and random drawings. Lunch. Novice to advanced. All are welcome! For more information and to register visit edgewoodchambernm.com.

East Mountain Library Classic Film Series: “Exceptional Films of Every Era and Many Lands,”

presented by Frank Cullen the Founder The American Vaudeville Museum. “The Search,” will be showing on SEPTEMBER 21 from 2-4 p.m. For more information call 505-281-8508. Free. All ages welcome.

Cerrillos Fiesta on SEPTEMBER 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Cerrillos. Fine Art and crafts, hay rides, live music, children’s activities and Spanish dancers. Parade starts at 10 a.m. along 1ststreet. Donkey Races on Main Street at 2 p.m.

Supporting Our Seniors Ride & Rally on SEPTEMBER 21. Registration from 8-10 a.m. at Arthur Park in Estancia. $25 Poker chip play including lunch or $10 for lunch only. For more information call, text or email Ted Barela at 505-573-8270 or estancia1966@gmail.com.

Clothes for our Community Day on SEPTEMBER 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mountain Valley Church in Edgewood. For more information call 505-281-5566 or email info@mountainvalley.org.

East Mountain celebration at Los Vecinos Communit Center in Tijeras on SEPTEMBER 22 from noon to 5 p.m. Free. Jumpers, zip line, games food trucks and a beer and wine garden. For more information visit bernco.gov.

East Mountain Historical Society open house with historic photo display at the historic church, and at the East Mountain Celebration from noon to 5 p.m. on SEPTEMBER 22 at Los Vecinos Community Center in Tijeras.

Kathy Liden performing at Trail Rider Pizza on SEPTEMBER 23 starting at 6 p.m. Free. For more information call 505-281-6068.

Registration SEPTEMBER 23-27 at the Estancia Public Library for Library Lizards and Bookworm Buddies, reading groups for elementary and pre-kindergarten children. Wednesdays at the library. Free but spaces are limited.

Clothes for our Community Day on SEPTEMBER 24 from 4-7:30 p.m. at Mountain Valley Church in Edgewood. For more information call 505-281-5566 or email info@mountainvalley.org.

Gilbert Uribe performing at Trail Rider Pizza on SEPTEMBER 24 starting at 6 p.m. Free. For more information call 505-281-6068.

The Edgewood Family History Center will offer the following class: “Sail With Your Ancestors Through Time” on SEPTEMBER 25 at 10:30 a.m. Email edgewoodfhc@gmail.com for more information.

Sixty-six on 66, Moriarty’s 66thbirthday on Route 66, with three days of events SEPTEMBER 27-29. Parade, vendors, music, picnic and storytellers, more. For info look for Retro 66 on Facebook.

Music with food truck at Sierra Blanca Brewery, SEPTEMBER 27 from 6-9 p.m. Hot rods, hot dogs, beer. Adults $5, children free.

Mother Road Run: Moriarty partners with the American Cancer Society for a 6.6 mile run SEPTEMBER 28 at 7:30 a.m. Register at cityofmoriarty.gov.

Pinto Bean Fiesta and Parade, SEPTEMBER 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Games, pancake breakfast, vendors in the park. Most events are free. From 12 to 3 p.m., meet Moriarty’s history and history makers, with Gary King, Steve Anaya and historian Roger Zimmerman on the real story of Route 66 in Moriarty, at the Civic Center. From 1 to 8 p.m. a Route 66 Film Festival at Moriarty High School Performing Arts Center. Shorts, features, rough cuts and trailers compete. Adults, $3, students $1. Picnic in the field with storytellers, 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Schwebach Farm. Tickets at schwebachfarm.com.

Live performance by Lone Piñon, Noah Martinez and Jordan Wax at La Sala de Galisteo Arts Center on SEPTEMBER 28 starting at 7:30 p.m. Free. For more information visit lasaladegalisteo.org.

Book Barn Sale at the Edgewood Community Library on SEPTEMBER 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information contact Nadine at nadine.zab@gmail.com or visit welovedusedbooks.com.

East Mountain Regional Chamber of Commerce 66 on 66 Poker Run on SEPTEMBER 28 from 2-5 p.m.

Quantum spinning at the Salinas Pueblo Mission on SEPTEMBER 28-29 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Suggested donation $60. Drop spindle spinning with a Salinas-specific historical presentation with Katy Lente. Sunday’s class features Navajo spindle spinning and historical presentation with Master Spinner Kathy Schneider. Classes begin at 11 and continue til 3. Please RSVP asap and register by September 20. Contact Katy Lente, 505-659-4311 ortiwaspeak@aol.com, for more information and registration.

Moriarty MX 2019 Summer Race Series. Round 9 is on SEPTEMBER 28-29. For more info visit moriartymx.net or call 505-306-7269.

Clothes for our Community Day on SEPTEMBER 29 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mountain Valley Church in Edgewood. For more information call 505-281-5566 or email info@mountainvalley.org.

Professional Potter and Pastor David Blakeslee will take a lump of clay and mold it into a pot while he shares how God is the potter and we the clay. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. at East Mountain Vineyard Church in Edgewood on SEPTEMBER 29. For info greg@eastmountainvineyard.org.

Moriarty Municipal Airport open house. Look behind the scenes and get a glider ride. Look for Retro 66 on Facebook to learn more.

Sandia Mountain Bear Fair on SEPTEMBER 29 from 1-4 p.m. at Doc Long Picnic area off Crest Road. $3 day-use fee is required. Living with bears and bear behavior, children’s events, booths about wildlife and a silent auction. Bring camp chairs, sunscreen and water. Snacks available with a donation. For info see sandiamountainbearcollaborative.org.

The New Mexico Peace Choir will be performing at the Sixty-Six on 66 on SEPTEMBER 29 at the MHS Performing Arts Center at 4 p.m. Director Christy Conduff’s farewell performance. Free admission. VIP tickets also available.

Micah Thunder performing at Trail Rider Pizza on SEPTEMBER 30 starting at 6 p.m. Free. For more information call 505-281-6068.

Leigh Baca performing at Trail Rider Pizza on OCTOBER 1 starting at 6 p.m. Free. For more information call 505-281-6068.

Hemp Harvest Forum at the Moriarty Civic Center on OCTOBER 3 starting at 5 p.m. Educational venue to learn about the state’s hemp program, sustainable hemp practices, and environmental attributes of hemp and hemp products. For more information call 505-832-4406.

East Mountain Volunteer Work Day: Tijeras Creek Remediation Project Site on OCTOBER 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. Activities will include seeding, planting, vegetation watering, spillway repair, and invasive plant removal. All ages welcome. RSVP to rachel@youthcorps.orgby October 1. Space is limited. For more information visit bernco.gov/openspace or call 505-314-0398.

Music for the Soul concert on OCTOBER 6 at the Church of the Holy Cross. Reception at 2:30 p.m. concert at 3 p.m. For more information call 505-281-7722.

Fix Pet NM Clinic low cost spay and neuter on OCTOBER 7-8. Drop-off and pick-up location is 755 Salt Missions Trail in McIntosh. Registration is September 9-30 at the Moriarty Police Department or the Torrance County Animal Services. Dogs/cats less than 40 pounds are $50 and 41-90 pounds are $75. For more information call 505-832-6060 or 505-384-5117.

Robinson Pueblo and the Archaeology of Sierra Blanca, New Mexico, a lecture by Thatcher Rogers OCTOBER 8 at the Sandia Ranger Station in Tijeras starting at 6:30 p.m. For info call 505-281-3304.

Bennett’s Carnival will be in Mountainair from OCTOBER 11-13.

Pet Blessing at Mountainside United Methodist Church in Cedar Crest, OCTOBER 12 at 10:30 a.m. All animals must be restrained. Accepting donations of pet food to benefit East Mountain Food Pantry for their client pets. Volunteers still needed. Contact Paul Mizell at 505-286-9984 or 915-471-3994.

Moriarty MX 2019 Summer Race Series. Round 10 is on OCTOBER 12-13. For more info visit moriartymx.net or call 505-306-7269.

My Fair Ladies Vintage Tea on OCTOBER 13 from 1-4 p.m. at the Moriarty Civic Center. Tickets $22. RSVP by Sept. 27. Benefits the Moriarty Historical Society and Museum. Ages 10 and up welcome. For reservations call 505-832-0839 or 505-832-2513.

2ndAnnual Edgewood Celtic Festival on OCTOBER 19 at the soccer field. For more information email libbyrgvc@gmail.com.

Estancia Rotary Club’s 24thAnnual Punkin’ Chunkin’ OCTOBER 19 with events from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Carnival opens at 10 a.m.; parade down main street at 10:30 a.m. Opening launch is at 1:25 p.m. A pie-eating contest will be at 3 p.m. For info contact Johnny Perea at 505-615-7059, Angie Coburn at 505-705-5310 or Stella Chavez at 505-238-3821. Admission $5 per person.

Moriarty MX 2019 Summer Race Series. AMA NM State Championship is on OCTOBER 26-27. For more info visit moriartymx.net or call 505-306-7269.

East Mountain Library Classic Film Series: “Exceptional Films of Every Era and Many Lands,”

presented by Frank Cullen the Founder The American Vaudeville Museum. “Alfred Hitchcock’s The Lady Vanishes,” will be showing on OCTOBER 17 from 2-4 p.m. For more information call 505-281-8508. Free. All ages welcome.

Trick or Trunk at Estancia United Methodist Church on OCTOBER 31 from 5-7 p.m. For more information call 505-384-2616.

Trick or Treat Trailer to Trailer at RV Sales, starting at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $1 or non-perishable food item. Benefits Bethel Storehouse. Also a haunted house, benefiting Rotary Club scholarships. 505-832-2400 for info.

Edgewood Lion’s Club’s 12thAnnual Craft Show on NOVEMBER 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Edgewood Middle School. For vendors cost of space is $25. Wall spaces and electricity are first come first serve. BYO power strips and extension cords. 2 spaces per crafter. Deadline for registration is October 28. For more information call 505-832-1043.

Hot Air Balloon Rally in Mountainair on NOVEMBER 16-17.

Town Matanza in Mountainair on NOVEMBER 16.

New Mexico Lion’s Diabetes Awareness Outreach Expo from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legacy Church on NOVEMBER 16. For more information call Linda at 505-385- 4209 or Betty at 505-321-4403.

East Mountain Library Classic Film Series: “Exceptional Films of Every Era and Many Lands,”

presented by Frank Cullen the Founder The American Vaudeville Museum. “Six Comedy Shorts,” will be showing on DECEMBER 21 from 2-4 p.m. For more information call 505-281-8508. Free. All ages welcome.

New Year’s Eve Roaring 20’s Bash in Mountainair on DECEMBER 31.