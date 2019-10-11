Forest thinning and other lost jobs in the National Forest

Families in the town of Vallecitos and all across Northern New Mexico lost their jobs as a result of the Endangered Species Act, which protects, along with other species, the Mexican Spotted Owl. When I ran against Democrat Bill Richardson in 1990 for the Third Congressional Seat, I accused him of being involved with this very issue. I wasn’t taken seriously.

This is not the doing of the U.S. Forest Service. The Santa Fe-based WildEarth Guardians, and other “environmentalists” with millions of dollars from Hollywood activists, want to force our families out of the National Forests.

The Democratic Congressional delegation strongly encouraged U.S. District Judge Raner C. Collins to reverse his decision on firewood gathering, or at least relax it to pacify us. These politicians will go on television claiming they got the firewood jobs back, and for this reason we should vote for them. Nothing will be said about the other lost jobs in our National Forests, which include thinning, fire suppression, piñon harvesting, mining, and cattle grazing. As for hunting and recreational activities, I imagine that the rules will get even more strict.

We need to send a message to the WildEarth Guardians and the Democrats in Congress by voting them out of office in the 2020 elections. They are promoting a creature that has wings to fly anywhere, while destroying the permanent homes and livelihoods of our families.

Just wait until “The New Green Deal” is brought in by our Democratic Congressional Delegation.

Phil T. Archuletta, Mountainair