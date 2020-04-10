Census means funding, resources, representation

Keep your tax money in your community! The Census, which kicked off on April 1, helps ensure that our communities have fair political representation, and enough money to build roads, hospitals, and schools. Participating in the census helps determine how many books and computers your kids’ school can afford, where companies bring new jobs, and whether there’s money to fix your communities’ roads. When communities are missed in the census, they lose out on funding, resources, and equal political representation — everyone deserves to be counted.

Hannah Burling, Lamy

Liking new contributors to The Independent

I recently renewed my subscription for another two years. I’m finding it very convenient

having The Independent in my mailbox every week.

I wanted to let you know how much I’m enjoying the new (relatively) writers you are using.

The Wild Things articles by James Taulman are very interesting. Not having grown up in the Southwest of the United States, these animals are new to me.

Also, Merritt Hamilton Allen covers some interesting topics in a fair and even-handed

way. My husband and I both enjoy reading her articles which is far from usual, since

we also are “a house divided.”

I’ve been enjoying Jo White’s column for quite a while and she continues to not only

entertain, but make me think about a lot of ideas.

She wasn’t in the latest issue, but I’ve also enjoyed Circe Woessner articles. My husband and I are both Army veterans and we like seeing the military references again.

There was one Slim Randles article I saw. Of course, he’s a regional treasure and I’d

certainly like to see more from him.

I’d like to suggest a subject for an investigative report. The dismal state of the internet

in my little corner of Edgewood, which I’m sure it’s pretty typical in the rest of the East Mountain area, also. I realize this may have to wait until we’re past the current pandemic. No hurry, I don’t see my internet access getting any better in the near future.

That’s all for now; thank you for all you do.

Karen Rogers, Edgewood

Open for business, just in different ways

We all have our favorite local businesses and we don’t want the shutdown to cause them to close permanently. So how can you help local businesses while maintaining social distancing?

Many local businesses are operating in different ways, creatively trying to serve the community without risking the safety of their employees or customers. Shopping locally also helps customers avoid the riskier densely populated cities. Call local businesses or go online to see what they are doing. The chamber website has a directory of many local East Mountain and Estancia Valley businesses: greateredgewoodareachamber.com

We consumers need to be creative too, to re-think how we get the supplies and services we need. Businesses are trying to accommodate, but if you have an idea, please share it with that business directly. Let’s think outside the box.

Face-to-Face businesses (medical, chiropractic, therapist, car repair, insurance, financial, personal trainer, etc) might be able to conduct consultations online or by phone. Some medical providers may have protocols to make in-person visits possible. Call them first.

Shops and sit down businesses (retail stores, restaurants, home supplies, etc): Call and place an order. Gift shops, home and garden supplies, feed stores, and restaurants can arrange to fulfill your order and have it ready for pick up (some may even offer contactless delivery).

Hands-on businesses (salon, barber, groomer, massage, etc) are ideal for gift card purchases now and use when shutdown is lifted—we’re all going to need haircuts when social distancing ends.

Other easy ways to support local businesses:

Give them a shout out on your social media (tell what you miss, how you can support them). Tag them or include their social media link.

Write a positive review on Yelp or Google (you always meant to, now you have the time to do it).

“Buy Today for Tomorrow” – find your favorite local business online and purchase a gift card today that you can use in the future. This is a NM Dept of Economic Development program; learn more at buynmlocal.com.

Make a donation to a business to help them pay their staff.

Local businesses are a huge part of what small town life is about, and they are also our neighbors. We’re all in this together, let’s keep our communities strong by supporting local businesses and each other.

Linda Burke, Executive Director

Greater Edgewood Area Chamber

Guild Cinema offers at-home movie viewing

The Guild Cinema, the last independent movie house on Nob Hill in Albuquerque, where it has been a cultural and entertainment treasure since 1965, continues to roll out its SAFE AT-HOME VIEWING “Virtual Theater” options with an ever-expanding selection of titles both new and older!

These online offerings not only support filmmakers of quality cinema but also the theaters that show them—see the good info below with links that provide plot descriptions, trailers and the like, plus easy how to view online instructions at facebook.com/guildcinema.

Frank Cullen, Edgewood