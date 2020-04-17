Looking for creative ways to sell Girl Scout cookies

New Mexico Girl Scouts hope to sell their remaining cookies despite booth sales being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our young Girl Scout entrepreneurs have had to think of new ways to move their merchandise as the girls rely on cookie funds to support their troop activities for the year. Troops are not only offering you the chance to stock your freezer, but also to give back to your local Hometown Heroes by buying cookies to be delivered to medical personnel, food pantries, or any other essential worker that you would like to recognize. Sunday, April 19 is the last day for Girl Scouts to sell cookies in New Mexico. Hurry! Don’t miss out on this sweet opportunity! Contact me at agriego@nmgirlscouts.org or 505-280-7086 to connect you with your local troops to support the heroes in your area.

Thanks for supporting Girl Scouts and your community!

Anita Griego, Girl Scouts of NM Trails, Inc.

Editor’s note: See this story about efforts in Edgewood and the surrounding area for another way to support local Girl Scout troops in cookie sales.

A county commissioner on solid waste authority

As county commissioner representing Torrance County’s District 3, I would like to take the opportunity to briefly inform the public regarding various issues that are of importance and interest. The first issue I would like to reference is the Estancia Valley Solid Waste EVSWA (EVSWA). Many perceive this as a polemic issue of great concern. Firstly, I want to clarify that the EVSWA is a regional organization that is governed by a 13-member board that includes municipal and county representatives. Although the County has three votes on the board, the County Commission does not have the power to dictate to the EVSWA nor enact changes without the consent of the 13-member board. Therefore, anyone who wants to introduce changes to the status quo must procure at least 7 votes. In addition, if a county commissioner wants to enact changes, they must procure the vote of a fellow board member to attain a majority-vote of the Commission in addition to the 7 votes mentioned. Change requires a difficult two-step process for which the stars must be aligned. The single aspect of the EVSWA that the County Commission has control over is its side of the contract that governs the relationship between the County and the EVSWA. This includes the rates set for county residents. However, the terms of the contract are heavily influenced by the EVSWA’s perceived feasibility and profitability in continuing to carry out its part of the County contract. Therefore, the key to a successful enterprise is the enaction of a rate acceptable to the public that will allow the EVSWA to cover its costs and service its contract with the County. After assuming office, I decided to push back against the EVSWA’s self-serving tactics and single-minded attempts to influence rate increases for county residents. I envisioned a business model that included service options, rate decreases, and debt forgiveness in order to maximize returns and participation. In order to sustain the proposed model, the EVSWA would cut back on costs, including shorten hours at certain stations and reduce staffing. It was an ambitious plan on my part, and I can only imagine what the opposing status-quo board members thought of me for it. In fact, it wasn’t long before they let me know and there were high-placed people in that organization who even refused to shake hands with me. Regardless of the opposition, I gathered support and a coalition of representatives from Estancia, Mountainair, Willard, and the County was formed of board members dedicated to making changes for the benefit of the public. At the end of a several months long battle that included removals of board members, the resignation of the EVSWA manager, and tense votes over the County Contract and the very existence of the EVSWA itself, results were garnered that have led to a general placidity and a quieting of the issue. Though the ambitious plan I envisioned at the outset was not adopted in its entirety, the changes enacted by the progressive coalition of board members have led to the blossoming of a reformist organization in the EVSWA that categorizes costs effectively and carries out the County Contract judiciously. It is telling that since the battle died down due to a combination of its own natural life span, new faces at the County Commission, new board members at the EVSWA, and the hiring of a new manager, no one from the EVSWA has approached the County seeking to influence rate increases. I’d like it to stay that way. In short, I have no doubt that a long road lay ahead of us before we have a truly balanced system. Though I support the EVSWA, I will seek to change it for the better at every opportunity and remain committed to its redemption on the condition that I will not be in favor of rate increases of any kind and am committed to introducing service options that will allow people the benefit of choices. I thank the progressive half of the board of directors of the EVSWA and especially the county’s representatives for their laborious and at times, courageous, service to the public.

Javier Sanchez, Torrance County