In praise of healthcare professionals at work

I just got home from the Presbyterian Hospital. I had suffered a heart attack and required a double bypass. During that 11-day period, I was totally under the care of our health care professionals. These doctors and nurses are people just like us who have hopes, dreams, families and fears and yet they are willing to put themselves in danger to take care of the rest of us. They get up, put on their masks, come into the hospital, knowing that there is a chance they might become infected with the COVID-19, and they take incredible care of others. Some are on 12-hour shifts and have to wear those hot, uncomfortable masks for the entire time. We, the patients, can sometimes not do anything for ourselves, even perform the most basic hygiene. These medical personnel are, literally, angels on earth, willing to sacrifice themselves for others.

We, the patients, are grouchy, in pain, hungry (while awaiting operation) and want nothing more than our wives to stroke our foreheads and love us. There was an older woman down the hall for me who had dementia. She kept calling “help me mommy, help me mommy.” She was in the hospital, not understanding why, without family support and she was totally lost. Please join me in praying for these people. It’s a terrible sentence of the harshest kind of solitary confinement and I can’t imagine a more heartbreaking fate.

For anyone else who might find themselves in a similar situation, my wife and I were able to FaceTime each other. It made a world of difference, just having the other visibly present and to be able to listen to the doctor’s reports brought us much peace.

God bless you all. We will get through this.

Cass Tyler, Willard

Edgewood Library is ready for its patrons

We, at the Edgewood Community Library, are itching to reconnect with our community and want you to know we’ve been working diligently behind the scenes to reframe our service responses to adapt to these extraordinary circumstances. Although the library will remain closed to the public until further notice and retain minimal staff, the community can expect curbside services soon. Beginning June 2, you’ll be able to borrow library materials and participate in the annual Summer Reading Program. Staff have been hard at work devising a plan that both reflects the library’s existing resources and follows current public health orders and guidelines, for your safety and ours. So, what’s the plan, you ask?

Any items you wish to check out via curbside service must first be reserved by either signing in to your library member account from the online library catalog or by phone request with a librarian. When your reserved items are ready, you will receive notification via text, email, or phone call to pick them up during scheduled curbside service hours. We ask that you please follow the marked entrance and exit route when using curbside services and remain inside your vehicle. When you reach the pick-up point, a librarian wearing proper personal protection equipment will assist you. Please note the following schedule for these services:

· Turn in library materials anytime to the drop box in front of the library entrance

· Pick up reserved library materials on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 11:30am – 12:30pm and 4:30pm – 5:30pm

· Summer Reading Program packet pick-ups, reading tracker pick-ups/drop-offs, and prize pick-ups, Thursdays 10:30am – 12:00pm until July 30, 2020

Don’t have a library member account? No problem! Just contact us by phone or email and we’ll get you set up. Prefer to use electronic resources like digital books and audiobooks? We’ve got you covered there, too! You can find 24/7 access to the library’s digital resources either from the online catalog or from the library webpages. Don’t forget that you’ve got 24/7 access to WiFi from the library parking lot as well. Want to stay on top of digital library events and programming? Check out the online calendar and/or follow the library on Facebook; both are accessible from the Town of Edgewood website. Reach us at 505-281-0138 or edgewoodcommunitylibrary@gmail.com , or visit edgewood-nm.gov. The physical address is 171B NM-344, Edgewood.

One last thing—we miss you, are still here for you, and look forward to seeing you very soon.

Andrea Corvin, Librarian

Edgewood Community Library