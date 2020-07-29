America Is The Color Of The Future

By Darrell Allen

The Olympic Games are magic. I love watching the parade of nations on opening day. Every athlete has a smile wide as a mile because they are parading behind the flag of their country. The younger me did not care so much for the parade; give me the 100-meter dash! Show me the four-man bobsled! But now the mile-wide smiles of each nation’s athletes are far more meaningful, and far more gratifying to me than the standing of any medal ceremony. May the pandemic soon subside and the Olympic parades resume.

In every Olympic opening parade the American team is big. This stands to reason because we are a big, rich country, and Americans can compete in any field of athletic endeavor. But what strikes me about the American team is the obvious multiplicity of names, colors, and ethnicities.

Think about the Russian team. White as a sheet. This is not a criticism of Russian athletes, but rather a recognition that there are not that many Russian athletes who are not white. Same for the Jamaican sprint team but the other way around. In contrast, the American team is every name and color under the rainbow. And this is a deep source of pride to me.

The population of the United States of America is becoming less white every day, every month, and every year. The 2018 Census Bureau estimates that a bit less than half (42%) of Americans under the age of 15 are white. The same Census Bureau data shows that there are more 27-year-old Americans than any other age, but the most common age of white Americans is 58 years old. This means there are a lot of older white folks, and as these folks age the population will inevitably become less white, and more other.

Good. Not because I do not like white folks (I happen to be one), but because the other colorization of America fortifies the founding ethos of our nation. All are created equal, and all are endowed by their Creator with inalienable rights. Color should have no meaning in the evolution of the population of America; this is what it means to be colorblind. It is wondrous that anyone can become an American, so long as you buy into the bedrock meaning of the Declaration of Independence, and so long as you accept the premise of the Constitution that government governs by the consent of the governed.

This is a different dynamic compared to other nation states. It is hard to imagine that a Turk from Istanbul can become a German, or that an Algerian from Oran can become French. But for a Turk, or an Algerian, or an Iraqi, or a Vietnamese, or a Honduran, or a Norwegian to become an American? No problem, so long as those folks accept the founding ethos of the United States of America. Welcome, work hard, and God love you; you are an American.

This is an immense source of strength for America. This is one reason that every country on the planet cares about what happens in America, and that America should care about what happens in every country on the planet. And if every country on the planet has an émigré population in America, even the Iranians, so much the better. We, America, are made stronger by this. The presence of millions of immigrants from across the planet fortifies the repository of good will that this country is the last, best hope of Earth.

If the phrase America First means anything, it means this. Not America First to the exclusion of the rest of the world, but America First—inclusive of the rest of the world.

Darrell M. Allen is an employment and criminal defense attorney. He lives with two nice Republican ladies north of I-40, where they run two head each of dog and cat.