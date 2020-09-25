Actions Speak Louder Than Words

I am responding to Mr. Allen’s opinion in your Sept. 18 edition.

While I respect his right to express his opinion, I found it very difficult to read as the information he put forth about President Trump’s response to the pandemic was not what I witnessed at all. If we think back to the very beginning no one really knew how serious this novel virus would become. As I recall it was touted by many as not serious at all. Despite what was being said, President Trump stopped allowing flights to come into the US from China. As the virus spread throughout New York and the country even scientists were trying to figure out what would be the best thing to stop/curb the spread. Day after day the President, VP Pence, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, etc spoke to the American people, letting them know what the next steps might be and urging the governors of each state to do what was right for their state according to the science. He/they did produce more ventilators, masks, gloves, gowns, etc… calling on American companies to fill the void. They were sent where they were needed the most so that in a panic, others would not stockpile the supplies unnecessarily. Ships were made into hospitals and sent to the expected areas of need. Governors shut down their states to try to stop the spread, each doing what they thought was right for their state at the time. When big decisions involve the unknown, hindsight almost always reveals another way, but a better way, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. We are still in this fight with Covid 19 and there are still unknowns. Let us get through it without losing America.

We all need to remind ourselves that imperfection is inherent. Not one of us could pass the scrutiny that this president has endured from every direction. Millions of fingers pointing at him with judgement and blame. We all have things we have done in the past that we would never do now. I am not the same person today that I was way back when. None of us are! Life is learning as you go and do better, be a better person. What used to be normal is upside down. Good is bad and bad is good. Now it is thought to be OK to lie, cheat, steal if you have a good reason. So many want to save the trees, save the owls, save the whales, but it is ok to sacrifice the babies for the sake of convenience or bodily rights. It seems so crazy but it’s real. I sometimes cringe when President Trump speaks, I am the mom that says if you can’t say something nice don’t say it at all. I will not make an excuse for him, I do not like it either. However, when I see how he’s putting people in place to help the inner city community, to implement school choice so parents won’t be stuck with poorly managed schools that hinder their child from acquiring confidence and opportunity for his/her future, I have to agree with these good and needed changes. He wants Americans to work for America, he cares about those who are having to endure looting, rioting, and lawlessness, he wants to help. He hates that people are homeless in America. Let us give them a hand up, teach them a skill, help them conquer drugs or alcohol, help them accomplish their desires, give every person opportunity to be independent. Give them hope. Not everyone wants to be a millionaire, but people need a chance to be proud of themselves and their achievements. This is the hope I have for America and I believe President Trump sees that this same kind of hope should be available to all. No, he is not perfect (none of us are) but I see by his actions and words he loves America. There is so much pointing and lying going on. Please do your own research as to the accomplishments of President Trump and his administration, listen to him speak, and you will see and hear his heart for America.

I am voting for President Trump again, not because he is perfect, but because he loves America, can still tell the difference between right and wrong, and is not afraid to say, “In God We Trust.”

I am not a college graduate and am only special to some, but I’m a happy American and still free to speak my mind in Edgewood, New Mexico. I hope that this opinion will be as boldly displayed as Mr. Allen’s.

Teresa L. White, Edgewood

Dear Rebels AKA Non-Mask-Wearers

You know the government made it a rule that we needed to wear masks for a reason. The reason is to protect not only you but your family as well.

To the rebel that decided that it was not important for them to wear a mask and it was okay for you to put other families at risk, you tore apart my family. My dad, who had moderate to severe hemophilia A, contracted Covid-19 even though he wore a mask to all the places he needed to go. His mom and dad were told that he was not going to live past being a teenager. He defied all odds and lived to be 61. He had a lot of problems in his life, but defied those as well. He had blood transfusions which caused him to have HIV and Hepatitis C. He was able to beat both of those with the help of modern medicine. He also was able to raise his only child, me, pretty much by himself. He was able to meet his grandchildren and be a big part in their lives.

He got sick with bronchitis for some time and then had an allergic reaction to one of the antibiotics. He went to the hospital for extreme pain in his leg due to the antibiotic. They tested him for Covid-19, in which he tested positive. He was life flighted to a different hospital and put in the ICU. While in the hospital, they did a CT scan and found that he had two bleeds, one in his back and one in his leg. Later, he was also diagnosed with bleeding in the belly by venous bleeds which was said that they were really hard to contain. He continued to bleed so much that they gave him six units of blood. He got to the point where he was combative because of him being in so much pain that he refused to let anyone touch him. I remember how I use to have to tiptoe around the house because he would have a bleed and the vibrations would just hurt him so bad. He was placed on a ventilator and placed in a coma due to the combativeness and the pain. His body just eventually gave out on him.

This is what you are doing to other families when you do not wear a mask and protect not only yourself but other families as well. My dad was too young to die but yet someone that was so inconsiderate to not wear a mask got my dad sick and he died.

Tela Avila, Edgewood

Chamber Remains Neutral on Politics

In a recent letter to the editor, former town councilor and former chamber member Chuck Ring implied that the chamber took a position on the recent Edgewood special election. Unequivocally, the chamber remained neutral, as is our regular practice with regard to candidates and elections.

Based on his comments, I should point out that both the Town of Edgewood and Epcor are long-standing chamber members. We are here for both, just as we work with all our members and many community organizations to support region-wide prosperity.

I’d like to address Mr. Ring’s question on financial contributions to the chamber. In addition to membership dues, both the Town of Edgewood (through Lodgers Tax grants) and Epcor (through event sponsorships) contribute to the success of the chamber’s services, outreach, and promotional capacities. We are grateful that many member organizations do the same in order to support the chamber’s work, such as “Keep It Local” and “Shop Local” campaigns and our ability to offer chamber-organized community events, such as this summer’s Drive-In Movie series and the upcoming Bustin’ Clays Tournament.

This has been a challenging year for the business community and the chamber has worked tirelessly to provide information, resources, and encouragement to our members and local businesses to help every business stay afloat. State restrictions have meant the chamber, too, was not able to hold some of our regular fundraising events such as Country Living Expo and Cowboy Days. We hope to host those once again in 2021.

In the meantime, the chamber will continue our important work of promoting and supporting our members, and, as is appropriate, the chamber will continue to remain neutral where politics are concerned.

Supporting business and community prosperity region-wide.

Linda Burke, Executive Director

Greater East Mountain Chamber of Commerce