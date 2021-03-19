A chase that started with a 911 call in Mountainair ended in Bosque Farms with Torrance County deputies shooting a 28-year-old man.

The man, Joshua Francis, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from New Mexico State Police, who are conducting an investigation.

According to State Police, at approximately 2:07 a.m. March 16, the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office and Mountainair Police Department responded to a 911 call at the Rock Motel in Mountainair.

The reporting party was later identified as Francis, of Oklahoma, who told dispatchers that he was holding a woman hostage, that he wanted officers to kill him, and that he would kill officers, according to State Police.

When deputies arrived at the Rock Motel, they located a 28-year-old woman from Oklahoma, lying on the ground in front of one of the motel rooms. She was treated and released by emergency medical personnel at the motel, State Police said.

A silver Chevrolet pick-up truck was seen leaving the scene, and deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the pickup truck, according to State Police. The vehicle fled and a pursuit was initiated.

Advertisement

Law enforcement from both Mountainair PD and Torrance County pursued Francis who, during the pursuit, exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour, according to State Police. During the pursuit, Torrance County requested the assistance of the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Valencia County Sheriff Denise Vigil, that call came in at 3:40 a.m.

She said Valencia County deputies deployed tire deflation devices at mile marker 17 on N.M. 47.

Francis continued to travel northbound on N.M. 47. According to Vigil, Francis made it approximately 10 more miles on flat tires before Torrance County deputies were able to stop him.

She said by the time Valencia County deputies made it over to further assist them, “the incident had already occurred.”

A Torrance County deputy attempted a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) to stop the vehicle in Bosque Farms, some 50 miles from Mountainair.

Advertisement

At some point right after the PIT, Francis attempted to ram the deputies’ vehicle, according to State Police.

A Torrance County sergeant and deputy discharged their department issued weapon at least once, striking Francis, according to State Police. Deputies rendered aid to Francis on scene until EMS arrived, State Police said. He was transported by emergency personnel to a hospital in Albuquerque, where he was treated for his injuries. Upon his release he will be facing criminal charges, State Police said.

The investigation remains active and open and is being led by State Police. The details of the shooting remain under investigation, and no deputies were hurt during the incident, State Police said. The Torrance County Sheriff said he could not comment, as the case remains under active investigation.