2020 historical calendar available at local outlets

The East Mountain Historical Society’s calendar for 2020, featuring historic photos of local landmarks, is now available at local outlets and online.

2020: Timelines of the East Mountains is available at Triangle Grocery and Hey Mavis in Cedar Crest, Roots Café in Tijeras, the Moriarty Historical Museum and in the offices of The Independent in Edgewood. Cost is $15. The calendar includes 12 historic photos from East Mountain locations, plus historical local facts printed on the dates they happened in history.

This is the seventh calendar produced by the all-volunteer historical society and is a preview of an upcoming book of the same name. The book was inspired by the group’s popular map, “Mapping Our Vanishing Past,” which in turn was inspired by information that was shared by local people during the historical society’s ongoing oral history project.

Maps are still available for $7 at Tinkertown, Triangle Grocery, Hey Mavis, Roots Café and the Moriarty Museum. The book will include timelines and stories covering all of the locations on the map and more, encompassing about 400 square miles and 400 years of history. It also will include hundreds of photos and a special section of maps.

Included in each 2020 calendar is a pre-order form for the book, which is scheduled to officially debut at the annual Historical Society of New Mexico conference in Silver City in April 2020.

The volunteer-produced calendars, maps and other historical society publications also are available through the online store at eastmountainhistory.org.