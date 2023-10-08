East Mountain Named N.M.’s Top Charter School

East Mountain High School is gathering national attention for its academic success.

Niche.com – which is a review, and rating platform for colleges and K-12 schools – ranked the school as New Mexico’s top public charter high school, and the No. 3 overall public high school in the state.

“We are honored to be ranked as the No. 1 public charter school and the No. 3 overall public high school in the state of New Mexico, according to Niche,” said Trey Smith, East Mountain principal and head administrator. “These rankings are meaningful because they are the only school rankings that reflect both academic proficiency data as well as family/community reviews. It’s reassuring that when families consider moving to the East Mountain area, they will realize that their students have the ability to attend one of the top schools in the state.”

The rankings are the result of community reviews and state proficiency scores.

In addition, U.S. News and World Report recently put East Mountain as the No. 10 overall high school in New Mexico and ranked it 1,866th among all high school across the country based on state-required tests, graduation and how well students are prepared for college.

Second Annual Trick or Treat Craft Fair Coming

The 2Girls1Craftshow presents the Trick or Treat Craft Fair.

Come out to the Moriarty Civic Center to support small businesses Oct. 28 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for some classic treat or tricking and get a jump start on holiday shopping.

There also will be a raffle to raise money for the local food pantry.

Vendors interested in participating email, 2Girls1CraftShow@gmail.com.

Vendors Wanted

Calling all vendors, Torrance County is holding the Sixth Annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness 5-kilometer run on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Lake Arthur Park in Estancia.

This event will provide an excellent opportunity to volunteer and for civic organizations and agencies to recruit new members.

It’s also a great time to check fitness levels of runners.

For more information about free booths at this event, or to participate as a runner, email tmaster@tsnm.us

Edgewood Community Library Children Story Hours

The Edgewood Community Library is hosting story times from October to December. All storytimes begin at 11 a.m.

Bring the kiddos for a good and fun story time. Below is the schedule for the storytimes for the rest of the year.

Oct. 18 – Cauldron of Fun

Nov. 1 – Family Matters

Nov. 15 – Celebrate Autumn

Nov. 29 – Better Together

Dec. 6 – Winter Wonderland

Dec. 15 – Holiday Cheer

Clothes for Community Days

The Mountain Valley Church in Edgewood is hosting a free clothes giveaway Oct. 13 from 4-6 p.m. and Oct. 14 from 9 a.m.-noon

Take this opportunity to get some new clothes for the cold weather.

Mountainair Fall Festival Approaching

Spooky season is right around the corner and what better way to kick it off than a Fall Festival.

This Fall Festival will be held on the Mountainair High School Practice Field Oct. 12 beginning at 5 p.m.

There will be games/activities, hay rides, bon fires, food vendors, and a classic Trunk-or-Treat.

Bring the family for good Halloween fun. Call 505-847-2333 for more information.

Find Your Perfect Match

Looking for you perfect fur match? Then head over to the Manzano Mountain Retreat’s Harvest Festival on Oct. 7 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m to find the perfect pet.

In addition, all proceeds from the festival will go towards the East Mountain Companion Animal Project. For more information please email emcompanionanimalproject@gmail.com.

