An Edgewood municipal election debate is set for October 18, with all six candidates participating. The event, organized by the Greater East Mountain Chamber of Commerce, invites residents to submit questions in advance.

With two Edgewood Commission seats contested in the coming municipal election, town residents will get a chance to hear the candidates’ views on various topics during a debate Oct. 18.

All six candidates vying for the three open seats – incumbent District 2 Commissioner Jerry Powers is unopposed – will be on had for the debate that starts at 6 p.m. at the Estancia Valley Classical Academy, 110 NM 344

This is an opportunity for residents to meet all the candidates and hear their answers to voters’ questions. The Forum is organized by Greater East Mountain Chamber of Commerce (GEM).

“We encourage the community to send their questions for candidates to the Chamber prior to the Forum,” said Linda Burke, GEM executive director. “That helps us to organize the widest range of questions and target issues the community finds most significant to their decision-making process.”

Burke stressed that questions are not shared with candidates prior to the debate.

“We feel that by first hearing the questions at the forum, the community gets candidates’ authentic answers, not rehearsed or prepared statements,” she said.

Questions can be submitted by email at: director@GEM-NM.com.

Under Edgewood’s still-new Commissioner-Manager form of government, Edgewood voters will be choosing one candidate each for Districts 2, 3, and 5. Regardless of which Edgewood district a voter resides in, they still vote at-large for a candidate in each of those districts.

In addition to Powers, the candidates are: District 3: Patrick M. Milligan and Colin Joseph Clausen; District 5: Mary Elizabeth Kozik, Michael John Peters, incumbent Sterling Donner.

Early voting locally begins Oct. 21, and Election Day is Nov. 7. Edgewood Town Hall is the designated polling place for all Edgewood precincts.

Like this: Like Loading...