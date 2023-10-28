Halloween is right around the corner and the East Mountains have geared up for a spook-tacular weekend. A Halloween weekend that all ghouls, goblins, vampires and even humans can enjoy with their whole family. The Independent Staff have rounded up a few of the fang-tastic events happening this weekend that we think you will enjoy.

Halloween Party

Lets start the weekend off with a good ole’ monster mash. On Oct. 28 from 5-10 p.m. there will be a Halloween Party at the Manzano Dance Hall, located at Manzano NM 55.

Stop by for an evening of fun, music, and Halloween goodies. Wearing a costume is encouraged but not required. The Halloween Party will have an entry fee of $10 and food is included in the cost. All children under 13 are free.

Money raised from this event will go to Our Lady of Sorrow Mission: Nuestra Senora De Los Dolores Manzano Catholic Church.

Halloween Carnival

Looking to have a fang-tastic Halloween?

Head down to Estancia Park for a family-filled spooky time Halloween night.

To start the festivities there will be a parade on the Main Street starting at 6 p.m. Those who wish to participate in the parade should begin lining up at 5 p.m. at the Old Courthouse.

At the same time the parade starts there will be carnival games at the Estancia Park along with a raffle.

Trick or Treat Craft Fair

Moriarty get ready because the second annual Trick or Treat Craft Fair is happening this weekend at Moriarty Civic Center.

The Craft Fair will be on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Take this opportunity to get a jump start on holiday shopping and to bring the kids for some trick or treating.

There will also be a raffle to raise money for the Bethel Food Pantry. You can also bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the food pantry.

Halloween Open House

The Moriarty Library is hosting a Halloween Open House on Oct. 31 from 10a.m.-5 p.m.

The open house will have Trick or Treating and crafts for children of all ages. New Mexico State University ICAN Torrance County and 4H will also be serving Spooky Stew from 3-5 p.m.

Festival de Otoño

The annual Festival de Otoño is coming up Oct. 28 from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. at the Manzano Mountain Art Council center in Mountainair.

The festival will have live music by Tripple-X and there will be a Halloween Costume Party and dance.

There will be snacks on hand, but otherwise bring your own refreshments.

There will be a $5 suggested donation at the festival and folks are encourage to come in costume but are not required. For more information call 505-847-5068.

Trunk or Treats Around the East Mountains

There is Trunk or Treats happening all throughout the East Mountains during the Halloween weekend guaranteeing that kids end their Halloween weekend with the most candy possible. The Independent staff has gather as many trunk or treat and other fun holiday events as possible to provide options to gather more candy than Willy Wonka and to just get out and have a good time.

Trick or Treat Night and Haunted House

Tonight, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

15 La Madera Rd. Sandia Park

Trunk or Treat at Venus Park

Oct. 28, 6-9 p.m.

181 NM 334, Edgewood

Village of Tijeras: Trunk or Treat and Movie

Oct. 28, Trunk or Treat starts at 4 p.m., “Ghostbusters,” starts at 7 p.m.

12 Camino Municipal, Tijeras

Torrance County Fire Dept. Trunk or Treat

Oct. 28, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

District 3 Fire Station, 757 Salt Mission Trail, McIntosh

Good Shepherd Luthern Church: Trunk or Treat

Oct. 29, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

5 Entrada Del Norte, Edgewood

The Columbiettes Present: Trunk or Treat

Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m

85 NM 344, Edgewood

MST Graceland Portable Buildings: Shed to Shed

Oct. 31, 6-7 p.m.

10 Edgewood 7

Trailer to Trailer at RV Sales Moriarty, NM

Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

2109 US 66 Loop, Moriarty

Fourth Annual Trunk or Treat at Buttercrust Pizza

Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

2015 US 66 Suite 6, Moriarty

Estancia Valley Hands of Hope: fourth Annual Trunk or Treat

Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.

US 66, Moriarty

MHS Halloween Trick or Treat

Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

200 Center Ave, Moriarty

Like this: Like Loading...