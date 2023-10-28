The Independent has seen some tough times of late as the pandemic very nearly put an end to the publication after more than two decades.

Longtime owner and publisher Leota Harriman persevered and kept publishing for the community despite the loss of local advertising and subscriber revenue. By the end of 2022 she was seeking a new owner to rebuild the newsroom.

Now under new ownership, the newspaper in its 25th year has been regularly publishing weekly since the beginning of May.

“Once a community has lost its local paper, it is almost impossible to bring it back,” said Pat Davis, owner and publisher of CTRL+P Publishing, which purchased The Independent and is committed to seeing it not only survive, but thrive.

Toward that end, the newspaper is expanding its digital footprint with a redesigned website that is more user-friendly, as well as renewing the subscription service for readers’ greater convenience.

“These new investments are a part of our commitment to invest in a community that invests in itself by supporting local news,” Davis said. “Small dollar donors, the Local News Fund and advertisers who brought their advertising dollars back to The Independent helped us bring back print. By adding a new website, digital and online editions and restoring home delivery we can ensure that more people can access local news in whatever way they choose.”

The newspaper is growing and looking to continue to add to local coverage as the only print source of local news serving the East Mountains, Torrance County and the entire Estancia Valley.

“We’re still building and expanding coverage, like our new, local high school sports and more local government beats,” Davis said. “Our advertisers pay for the print issue, but subscribers pay for our journalists. We’re asking readers to help us grow the newsroom and local coverage by buying a subscription to support their local newspaper.”

Check out the the new website, tell others in the community and subscribe for home and email delivery at edgewood.news.

