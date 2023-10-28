Forest Service Sued in Northern New Mexico Flash Flood Death

A flash flood that occurred in the aftermath of the devastating 2022 Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire left three people dead and now relatives are suing the U.S. Forest Service.

The wrongful death lawsuit alleges the Forest Service negligently managed the prescribed burns that got out of control, causing the largest forest fire in the state’s history.

Three west Texas residents who were staying at a family cabin were swept away when rains hit the area near Tecolote Creek.

The lawsuit claims the Forest Service also failed to shut down roads and deny access to at-risk areas while it also did not provide proper warnings about flash flood dangers inherent to areas ravaged by fires.

PNM Looks to help Keep Nonprofits’ Lights Burning

Grants from the PNM Resource Foundation have been earmarked for 40 New Mexico nonprofits to help offset electric bills.

The electric utility company will be dishing a total of $200,000 as part of its “Reduce Your Use” grants program.

“We are thrilled to provide these grants to deserving nonprofits across New Mexico,” Laurie Roach, PNM Resources Foundation executive director, said in a news release. “By investing in energy-efficiency projects at their facilities, we’re not only helping organizations save on operational expenses but also enabling them to allocate more of their resources to the critical services they provide to our communities. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

Tijeras-area organization Maslena Rescue Foundation is among the recipients.

Protestors Seek Congressional Statement in Mideast Conflict

Demonstrations across Albuquerque and Santa Fe are aimed at getting the state’s congressional delegation to seek a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Boiling tensions exploded into violence Oct. 7 when Hamas militants attacked areas in Israel, leaving more than 1,000 dead and another 2,500 injured, many of those non-combatants.

Israel’s response of airstrikes has killed some 5,000 Palestinians, with another 14,000 injured. And 5,000 workers in the area have been arrested.

“We have been grieving since Oct. 7, but our grief is not a weapon to be used against the Palestinian people,” Joanna Kaufman, who organized one of the demonstrations, said in a news release. “We need our Senators and Representatives to show moral leadership and take life-saving action. We were raised to say ‘Never again.’ We have the moral clarity to recognize that never again means right now.”

