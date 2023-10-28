Fall Festival

Join Legacy Church tonight in Edgewood for a Fall Festival from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. for some good family fun.

There will be something for everyone including a bouncy house, a hayride, chili cook off, pie-eating contest, and so much more.

Basketball Bingo

Come one, come all to support the Mountainair Mustang Basketball Program.

The event will be held at the Mountainair Elementary Gym on Nov. 9. The games start at 6 p.m. for 2 sessions.

Bingo books cost $5 each and prizes will be awarded to the winner of each round of bingo.

Medicare Made Easy Discussion

The Moriarty Civic Center/Historical Museum will unravel some of the mysteries surrounding Medicare.

The Medicare Made Easy Discussions will be held in the Civic Center Conference Room and refreshments will be provided during the event.

There are multiple dates to attend this event so you have many opportunities to sit down and participate in this discussion.

Dates to attend this event include:

· Oct. 31 from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

· Nov. 16 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

· Nov. 28 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

· Dec. 5 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Lularoe Sale

The Estancia Valley Hands of Hope is hosting a Laluroe Clothing Sale on Nov. 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The sale will be held at the M&M Storage located at 2383 US 66 between Moriarty and Edgewood.

Take this opportunity to get yourself some new clothes for the winter or even for gifts for the holidays. If you have any questions about this event call 505-267-0031.

Scrapbook Your Way

Calling all Scrapbookers, the Edgewood Community Library is hosting a scrapbooking event for all Nov. 4 from noon- 2 p.m.

Experienced scrapbookers and first timers are welcomes to this adults-only event.

Learn how to create your own scrapbook page by bringing photos or inspiration for the page. Decorating materials will be provided.

Tijeras Clean Up Day

The Village of Tijeras is offering residents the opportunity to dispose of waste items at no cost at the Village Hall on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

There will be four roll off containers for general waste and one specifically for tires.

Village staff and volunteers will be on site to help unload items.

Hazardous materials such as paint, chemicals, animal corpses and car batteries are restricted.

Join the Edgewood Library Advisory Board

Want to get involved, now is the chance. The Library Advisory Board is seeking board members to play a key role in shaping the library’s future.

To apply write a letter of interest addressed to the Town of Edgewood Commission and submit it to a librarian or send a the letter to edgewoodcommunitylibrary@edgewood-nm.gov .

Volunteers Needed

The East Mountain Historical Society is looking for volunteers to help preserve the local history. It is fun, educational, a worthwhile endeavor and provides the opportunity to meet new people.

Visit the website historyeastmountain.org and contact one of the board members.

Become involved in helping to save the past for the future.

Calling All Crafters

The Whole Kit N’ Caboodle on US 66 in Moriarty is hosting a holiday craft show on Nov. 17 and 18 from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and tables are still available.

Reserving a tables for both days is $35.

For more information call 505-832-6840.

