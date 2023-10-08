Boys Soccer

Sept. 26

Oak Grove Classical Academy 5, East Mountain 1

The Owls made four goals in the first half and one in the second. Trevor Head’s goal for the Timberwolves in the second half wasn’t enough to spark a comeback.

Sept. 28

Rehoboth Christian 3, East Mountain 2, 1 OT

The visiting Timberwolves showed up ready to play in the first half with goals from Brycen Smith and Reed Stuehrenberg. The Lynx made their comeback in the second half tying the game 2-2 to force overtime, where they got the gamewinner.

St. Michael’s 3, Moriarty 0

The Horsemen scored two goals on the Pintos in the first half and one in the second, not allowing the Pintos to score on their defense.

Sept. 30

Santa Fe Prep 2, Moriarty 0

Despite getting off four shots on goal, the Pintos were unable to solve the Blue Griffins’ defense.

Oct. 3

Pojoaque Valley 2, East Mountain 1

The Elks won at home scoring both goals in the first half. The Timberwolves managed one goal in the first half but couldn’t break through the Elks defense for the remainder of the game.

Girls Soccer

Sept. 28

Rehoboth Christian 1, East Mountain 0

The Lynx managed to hold their own against the Timberwolves and walk away from their home game with a win.

Sept. 30

Moriarty 2, Del Norte 0

Kylie McDonough had two saves for the visiting Pintos, blanking the Knights to take the win.

Oct. 3

East Mountain 3, Pojoaque Valley 1

Kayla Arellano was named the player of the game for the host Timberwolves in the win over the Elkettes.

Volleyball

Sept. 28

Bosque 3, Estancia 1

The Bears fought hard but couldn’t overpower the Bobcats offense. The Bobcats won the match 25-18, 25-18, 16-25, 25-23.

Tucumcari 3, East Mountain 0

The Timberwolves offense couldn’t keep up with the Rattlers who secured the match with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 sweep.

Sept. 30

Moriarty 3, Eunice 1

Miranda Quintana’s nine kills and Alecia Gauna’s six aces closed out the game with a 25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15 win for the Pintos.

Pojoaque Valley 3, Moriarty 1

Sienna Rios managed 11 kills for the Pintos, but the Elkettes ultimately won the match 25-19, 20-15, 25-21, 25-20.

Estancia 3, Pecos 0

Brianna Bustos three aces for the Panthers simply wasn’t enough to take home a win over the Bears. The Bears won the match 25-13, 25-11, 25-18.

Oct. 2

Estancia 3, Moriarty 0

Kieara Hansen’s five digs for the Pintos weren’t enough to overtake the Bears. Estancia beat Moriarty in a clean sweep 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.

Oct. 3

Gallup 3, Moriarty 1

The Pintos were able to pull off a win in the second set, but it was the Bengals that walked away from the court winning 25-9, 11-25, 25-22, 25-23.

Tucumcari 3, Estancia 2

In an intense five set game, the Rattlers were victorious over the Bears winning the match 20-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 15-1.

Cross Country

Sept. 30 Capital City Invitational

Boys

Moriarty came in seventh place scoring 160 points.

Girls 5000

Moriarty came in third place, scoring 94 points. Ashtyn Walters led the Pinos, finishing 10th in a time of 22-minutes, 43.70 seconds, just ahead of teammate Carmen Dorsey-Spitz in 11th at 22:44.00.

